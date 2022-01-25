Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab‘provocative speech’: three-member SIT formed to probe case

Punjab’s former director general of police Mohammad Mustafa, who is a principal strategic adviser to state Congress unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, was booked for allegedly making communal remarks at a public meeting in Malerkotla
Punjab’s former director general of police Mohammad Mustafa.
Published on Jan 25, 2022 01:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

SANGRUR: Two days after Punjab’s former director general of police Mohammad Mustafa, who is a principal strategic adviser to state Congress unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, was booked for allegedly making communal remarks at a public meeting in Malerkotla, the police formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the matter on Monday.

Malerkotla senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ravjot Kaur Grewal said: “An SIT will be headed by superintendent of police (investigation).”

Malerkotla SP (investigation) Ramesh Choudhary, who is heading the probe, said deputy superintendent of police (DSP-D) and in-charge, crime investigation agency (CIA), are members of the SIT.

“The police registered a case on the basis of a video that went viral on social media. However, we will find principal sources of the video and it will be verified,” added the SP.

The case was registered against Mustafa under Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act (Promoting enmity between classes in connection with election) and 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal code at City-1 Police Station Malerkotla.

