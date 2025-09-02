Search
Tue, Sept 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Punjab’s fiscal trajectory continues to reflect robust growth: Finance minister

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Sept 02, 2025 03:16 am IST

He further stated that the cumulative growth in GST collections up to August 2025 stands even higher, at 26.47%, underscoring the resilience and efficiency of Punjab’s tax administration.

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday announced that the state’s fiscal trajectory continues to reflect robust growth, with GST collections in August 2025 registering an impressive 18.66% increase compared to the same month last year.

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday announced that the state’s fiscal trajectory continues to reflect robust growth
Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday announced that the state’s fiscal trajectory continues to reflect robust growth

He further stated that the cumulative growth in GST collections up to August 2025 stands even higher, at 26.47%, underscoring the resilience and efficiency of Punjab’s tax administration.

In a press communiqué issued here, Cheema emphasised that the state’s overall tax collections have demonstrated a significant year-on-year rise, with a 15.39% increase recorded up to August 2025 compared to the corresponding period in the previous financial year. He noted that this upward trend spans across various tax categories, reflecting a broader economic momentum and improved compliance.

Providing specific figures, the FM revealed that the Net GST collection for August 2025 stood at 2,138.80 crore, marking a substantial increase of 336.30 crore over the 1,802.50 crore collected in August 2024. He added that the net GST collection for the current fiscal year up to August has reached 11,338.47 crore, compared to 8,965.32 crore collected during the same period in FY 2024–25, indicating a growth of 2,373.15 crore.

Highlighting the cumulative tax revenue figures, he stated that the total net collection from VAT, CST, GST, PSDT, and Excise up to August 2025 has touched 19,364.36 crore. This marks a significant rise from the 16,781.08 crore collected during the same timeframe in the previous financial year.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab’s fiscal trajectory continues to reflect robust growth: Finance minister
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On