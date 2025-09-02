Punjab’s fiscal trajectory continues to reflect robust growth: Finance minister

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday announced that the state’s fiscal trajectory continues to reflect robust growth, with GST collections in August 2025 registering an impressive 18.66% increase compared to the same month last year. Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday announced that the state’s fiscal trajectory continues to reflect robust growth

He further stated that the cumulative growth in GST collections up to August 2025 stands even higher, at 26.47%, underscoring the resilience and efficiency of Punjab’s tax administration.

In a press communiqué issued here, Cheema emphasised that the state’s overall tax collections have demonstrated a significant year-on-year rise, with a 15.39% increase recorded up to August 2025 compared to the corresponding period in the previous financial year. He noted that this upward trend spans across various tax categories, reflecting a broader economic momentum and improved compliance.

Providing specific figures, the FM revealed that the Net GST collection for August 2025 stood at ₹2,138.80 crore, marking a substantial increase of ₹336.30 crore over the ₹1,802.50 crore collected in August 2024. He added that the net GST collection for the current fiscal year up to August has reached ₹11,338.47 crore, compared to ₹8,965.32 crore collected during the same period in FY 2024–25, indicating a growth of ₹2,373.15 crore.

Highlighting the cumulative tax revenue figures, he stated that the total net collection from VAT, CST, GST, PSDT, and Excise up to August 2025 has touched ₹19,364.36 crore. This marks a significant rise from the ₹16,781.08 crore collected during the same timeframe in the previous financial year.