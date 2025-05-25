Punjab’s prodigy Shubman 1st from state to lead Team India

Nearly 11 summers ago, 14-year-old Shubman Gill made headlines after a record-breaking 587-run opening partnership in a U-16 Punjab inter-district match. Today, at 25, he has etched his name into Indian cricket history as the new captain of India’s Test team, succeeding Rohit Sharma. Shubman Gill (AFP File)

Shubman first assignment as captain will be the high-profile five-Test series in England, starting June 20. With his appointment, he becomes the first male cricketer from Punjab to lead the Indian Test team — a feat that mirrors the success of Punjab’s Harmanpreet Kaur, who currently captains the Indian women’s team in all formats.

Gill’s appointment is a proud moment for Punjab cricket and a landmark in the journey of a prodigy who has risen steadily through the ranks. Former India cricketer Gurkeerat Mann, who has mentored and supported Shubman over the years, believes the right-hander was always destined for greatness.

“It is a matter of great pride for everyone who has been part of Shubman’s journey. He has excelled at every level — from India U-19 to the senior team. The fact that someone from Punjab is now leading the national team makes it even more special. His discipline and commitment have brought him here. Replacing a captain like Rohit Sharma is a massive responsibility, but I have no doubt on his ability,” said Gurkeerat, who has shared a long-standing bond with Shubman.

A significant part of Gill’s journey began with a bold decision made by his father, Lakhwinder Gill, an agriculturist from Jalalabad in Fazilka district. Determined to give his son the best opportunity to succeed, he moved the family to Mohali when Shubman was just seven. That shift gave Shubman access to better facilities and exposure, laying the foundation for his rapid rise.

“I first met Shubman and his father nearly 15 years ago during a Punjab Ranji Trophy camp. Even as a kid, he stood out with his talent and work ethic. His father’s sacrifices were immense —without them, Shubman wouldn’t be where he is today,” Gurkeerat added.

The bond between the two cricketers has been instrumental in Gill’s development. In fact, Shubman has often used Gurkeerat’s bats during key matches for India. “He’s scored heavily using my bats, and now I borrow his. It’s become a tradition,” laughed Gurkeerat, who now plays franchise leagues worldwide and is also a Punjabi commentator in the IPL.

Shubman’s leadership skills have also drawn praise, particularly during his stint with the Gujarat Titans in the IPL. Often seen practising at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali with Gurkeerat and occasionally with former India star Yuvraj Singh, Shubman has stayed close to his roots.

His cricketing journey took off under the mentorship of Rahul Dravid during the U-19 World Cup in 2018, where Gill was named player of the tournament as India lifted the title in New Zealand. He made his Ranji Trophy and IPL debuts shortly after, eventually making it to the senior Indian side. Since then, he has scored runs across all formats with consistency and flair.

Harvinder Singh, former India pacer and now the cricket director at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), sees shades of MS Dhoni in Gill’s leadership style.

“Shubman has always had a calm mind and the ability to read conditions well. He reminds me a bit of Dhoni in how composed and analytical he is. He was different even as a young cricketer,” said Harvinder, who was the bowling coach when Shubman debuted in first-class cricket.

PCA vice-president PMS Banga also lauded Gill’s appointment: “It’s a proud moment for Punjab cricket. This sends a strong message to young players across the state—they now have a Test captain to look up to.”