Purab apartments project: VB recommends FIR against IAS officer for causing loss to exchequer

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) has recommended registration of an FIR against 1992-batch IAS officer Sarvjit Singh and others under the Prevention of Corruption Act for alleged financial loss suffered by the state government in the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority’s Purab apartments project. On the basis of an inquiry, the VB has moved the file to the chief minister, who also holds the portfolio of the housing and urban department, and also to the competent authority to move ahead in a case against IAS and PCS officers.

Sarvjit was the then chief administrator of GMADA. Besides him, the then estate officer of GMADA, Mahesh Bansal, is among officials, against whom approval has been sought for registration of an FIR.

The VB has moved the file to get approval under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act to proceed against the officer and others.

In 2011, GMADA had prepared a proposal for Purab apartments to be constructed in Sector 88, Mohali, and Sarvjit Singh was the chief administrator of GMADA then. Later, GMADA changed the proposal, and eventually, the project failed. In its inquiry, the VB found that GMADA, especially Sarvjit Singh, did not hire the right architect for the significant project, which became a key reason behind the project’s failure.

Purab apartments have been lying vacant, and GMADA is unable to find buyers for them due to their poor design and sub-standard material used for their construction.

Mandatory market survey not conducted

The VB found that Sarvjit Singh, as the chief administrator, got a proposal ready for Purab apartments in Sector 88. Under the ₹3,000-crore project, 6,360 flats were to be constructed. The VB underlined that a market survey, which was a necessary step before initiating such a big project, was not conducted. It further said under the supervision of Sarvjit Singh, the due process was not followed to specify the architecture, resulting in an adverse impact on the project’s architecture.

“A private architect of the project stated that he had not prepared any work design and said Sarvjit Singh had asked him to prepare a rough design,” the VB noted. The VB stated that GMADA paid around ₹5.29 lakh to the private architect, which was against the rules, as any payment higher than ₹5 lakh should be made through tendering process,” read VB findings.

The architect never inspected the ongoing work of the project to ensure it was done according to the drawings. In 2020, Simplex withdrew its entire staff from the assignment. In 2020, the VB conducted a technical inspection and found some leakage in the basement and repair work was done but not as per the brochure,” said the VB.

GMADA paid nearly ₹30 crore to allottees for late possession

The probe agency stated that GMADA paid nearly ₹30 crore to the allottees for late possession of the apartments, resulting in direct financial loss. Besides, nearly 500 flats were not sold due to the project’s failure, adding to the financial loss. The VB said as per the scheme brochure, allottees of the flat were to become members of a cooperative society, which would be responsible for the project’s maintenance. However, the cooperative society was never formed, resulting in improper maintenance of electricity poles and other public property. The probe agency found that for such a big project, there was a need to hire a senior and successful architect, and a budget of around ₹8 crore would be needed for the architecture.

The VB said after formation of a cooperative society, maintenance charges are collected from the allottees, and the housing officer, which was Mahesh Bansal then, should be responsible for that. However, Bansal did not maintain any record regarding maintenance payments made by the allottees.

“The non-appointment of an appropriate architect and non-formation of a cooperative society resulted in a government financial loss. The alleged roles of Sarvjit Singh, project manager LP Nayak, housing officer Mahesh Bansal, along with the role of Satinder Singh, senior architect of GMADA, Sukumar design firm, and other GMADA officials, need to be probed,” the inquiry concluded.

In the inquiry, it was mentioned that the VB sent a questionnaire to Sarvjit Singh, but he failed to provide satisfactory replies and instead highlighted his accomplishments in his defence.

Sarvjit Singh, didn’t respond to calls and texts sent to him for his version. He was the PUDA secretary, mining and irrigation, during the Congress regime.