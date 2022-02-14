PU: Senate delegates all of syndicate’s powers to V-C

The Panjab University (PU) senate in its meeting on Sunday delegated all the powers of the syndicate to vice-chancellor Raj Kumar till the body is constituted.

The term of the last syndicate, which is the executive arm of the senate, had ended in December 2020 without fresh elections.

Last month, the V-C was authorised by the senate to fix the dates of syndicate election. However, the high court stayed the syndicate elections as an interim measure while hearing a plea of some PU teachers, who are demanding that election of six members from the faculty constituency to the senate be notified. The syndicate members are elected from the senate.

The proposal was moved by senator Devinder Singh and was supported by a majority of the members. He said that this will be in the larger interest of the university given the forthcoming round of NAAC accreditation.

The senate meeting was called to consider the recommendations of a recently constituted panel regarding framing of policies in view of the forthcoming round of NAAC accreditation. The senate authorised the V-C to constitute committees to frame policies so that the self-study report (SSR) can be submitted at the earliest.

Regarding NAAC accreditation, the members outlined that the draft policy documents should be framed at the earliest as the varsity as submission of the SSR has already been delayed. Some members also flagged the pending implementation of the recommendations made by NAAC in 2015, including consolidation of small departments and improving faculty strength.

Moreover, the pending implementation of the choice-based credit system (CBCS) was also raised by some members.

The V-C was also authorised to convene a meeting of the Board of Finance (BOF) by including special invitees from the present senate in addition to the ex-officio members of BoF, to avoid any hurdle in the financial administration of PU.

Panel to consider grant of reservation in promotions first

While considering the grant of reservation in promotions to non-teaching staff, the senate authorised the V-C to constitute a committee that will look into the matter first.

During the meeting, some members expressed their reservations in implementing the reservation in promotion at this time. A few members stated that there is no provision in PU calendar to grant reservation in promotions. It was outlined that the code of conduct is in place in Punjab in view of assembly elections and some said that the matter is sub-judice in the Supreme Court (SC).

The senate considered it as an urgent matter, after the department of higher education, Punjab, in a communication on February 8, asked the varsity to take up this item during the meeting. The communication also stated that the Punjab state commission for Scheduled Castes in its March 16, 2021 order had decided that if the roster policy is not implemented, the grant-in-aid to PU from the state government may be withheld.

