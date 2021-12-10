Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PU: SFS holds protest over increase in rates of eatables in hostels
Irked over the hike in the rates of eatables at PU’s hostels, members of the Students For Society (SFS) on Thursday held a protest at the Student Centre
Published on Dec 10, 2021 01:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Irked over the hike in the rates of eatables at Panjab University’s hostels, members of the Students For Society (SFS) on Thursday held a protest at the Student Centre. They demanded that previous rates be restored and regularisation of food rates at the Student Centre.

PU revised the rates of eatables in the university hostels for 2021-22 academic session on the representation of contractors of mess and canteens. The move however has drawn criticism from the student. Student bodies have already submitted representations to the varsity demanding rollback of the revised rates.

Sandeep from SFS said that increasing food rates is a direct attack on students and will make education inaccessible for marginalised sections of society.

Story Saved
Friday, December 10, 2021
