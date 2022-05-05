Panjab University teachers push for adoption of central service rules

Panjab University (PU) teachers on Wednesday voiced their support for the adoption of the recent notification of service conditions for Panjab University teachers during their general body meeting (GBM).

The house unanimously resolved to adopt the notification of central service rules for the UT employees and authorised Panjab University Teachers Association’s (PUTA) president and secretary to form a committee of senior professors that will pursue the matter within and outside the University.

Dinesh Kumar of department of laws, who is also a senator, expressed the need to amend the regulations related to service conditions to get the benefit, saying, “University should use this notification and get the present regulations amended so that teachers get benefitted out of it and a feeling of discrimination can be avoided among the university and college teachers.”

Senators Rajat Sandhir and Jatinder Grover had last month also proposed the amendments in service conditions in view of the recent notification of central service rules for UT employees.

The service conditions of PU teachers are determined on the basis of the PU calendar. Presently, the retirement age in the varsity calendar for teachers is 60 years. “I appeal to the university authorities to initiate the process for the implementation of the revised pay scales without any delay as it would motivate the teaching fraternity,” Sandhir said.

Concerns raised regarding merger of small departments

A few teachers also raised concerns over the process of consolidation of the small departments, the process for which is currently underway. The house resolved that no such move to merge departments/centres be initiated without the active involvement of the concerned Chairpersons/Coordinators, their faculty and the PUTA representative.

“We need to understand that the NAAC recommendation outlines the consolidation for small cognate departments and consolidation does not mean merger. The University should take the teachers of the concerned departments on board before making any decision,” former PUTA president Akshaya Kumar said.

On the issue of house allotment for the persons with disabilities (PWD), the house resolved that a comprehensive policy for Persons with Disability be formulated in consonance with RPWD Act, 2016, within one month.

“The teachers must stand with the specially abled employees of the University and their respectable housing. So, a policy for the same should be adopted at the earliest,” senator Priyatosh Sharma said.

