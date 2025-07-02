Pvt doctors not attending to patients: Bathinda villagers meet DC

Residents of Sooch and Mandi Kalan met the Bathinda deputy commissioner on Tuesday against the private doctors in Rampura Phul for not attending to patients from the two villages. Residents of Sooch and Mandi Kalan met the Bathinda deputy commissioner on Tuesday against the private doctors in Rampura Phul for not attending to patients from the two villages. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Sarpanch of Mandi Kalan Jaswant Preet said that members of the Rampura subdivision of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) recently took a unanimous decision in this regard.

“Recently, a patient suffered serious injuries and died. Activists of a farmers’ union staged a protest against the doctor and charged him with medical negligence. After that the doctors are keeping away the patients from the twin villages,” said the sarpanch.

DC Showkat Ahmad Parray told reporters that he would talk to the doctors to start treating patients.

Parray said that the district authorities did not receive any complaint of alleged medical negligence.

“I have learnt that members of the farmers’ union misbehaved with the doctor. But no party submitted any complaint. The farmer union should follow the rules in case of any grievance against doctors and avoid any coercive steps. And the medical professionals should also avoid taking such a harsh decision,” said the DC.

Bathinda IMA president Deepak Bansal said that the doctors of Rampura Phul have not boycotted patients but are expressing their inability to offer treatment due to their safety concerns.

“I am gathering complete details of the issue. There are numerous occasions when attendants misbehave with the hospital staff, ransack the hospitals and make wild allegations. In such circumstances, doctors can rightfully express their inability to attend to patients due to the security of the hospital staff,” said Bansal.