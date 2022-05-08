Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PWD superintending engineer booked for seeking 21 lakh bribe
PWD superintending engineer booked for seeking 21 lakh bribe

A superintending engineer (SE) of the public works department (B&R) has been booked for allegedly demanding 21 lakh bribe from a contractor for approving a tender for widening a road
The accused, Varinder Kumar of Phagwara, who is presently posted as superintending engineer of the PWD (B&R) in Pathankot, had reportedly received ₹3.5 lakh bribe for approving the tender for the widening of the Amritsar-Sohian-Fatehgarh Churian road.
Updated on May 08, 2022 01:49 AM IST
ByAnil Sharma, Amritsar

A superintending engineer (SE) of the public works department (B&R) has been booked for allegedly demanding 21 lakh bribe from a contractor at the “behest of ministers” for approving a tender for widening a road, the police said on Saturday.

The case was registered on Friday at the Batala Civil Lines police station after a court of judicial magistrate first class (JMIC) issued an order to investigate the matter. The accused, Varinder Kumar of Phagwara, who is presently posted as superintending engineer of the PWD (B&R) in Pathankot, had reportedly received 3.5 lakh of the bribe money for approving the tender for the widening of the Amritsar-Sohian-Fatehgarh Churian road from private contractor Harvinder Singh, alias Lali of Batala.

The contractor had approached the JMIC in February demanding the registration of a first information report (FIR) against the SE. The contractor, who with his brother Harsimran Singh, runs M/S Shiva Construction Company, said in his complaint that the state government had allotted the tender of widening the road to his company in 2021 and he had deposited the requisite earnest amount of 33.79 lakh besides the cost bidding documents’ fee of 50,000 through net banking. He said the tender was accepted by the government, but the SE, who was posted in Amritsar then and was a member of the reviewing committee, demanded 21 lakh bribe in lieu of approving the project.

He said despite his assurance that his company followed all norms and conditions, the accused kept calling him to his office to “pressurise” him for paying 21 lakh bribe. On August 8, 2021, the accused came to my house and demanded a bribe. “I paid 2.5 lakh to him and recorded the entire episode on my mobile phone in which it is clear that he was demanding and received the bribe at the behest of the PWD (B&R) chief engineer and other ministers,” the victim said.

The complainant reportedly paid 1 lakh more bribe to the accused and recorded the episode on his mobile phone on August 11, 2021. The contractor had produced the recordings in the local court. The court, on February 18 directed the then SHO to investigate the case.

The superintending engineer has been booked under Sections 119 (public servant concealing design to commit offence which it is his duty to prevent), 166 and 166-A (public servant disobeying law) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Sections 7 and 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. SHO Surinderpal Singh said the accused was absconding and their efforts were on to nab him.

