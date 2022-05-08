PWD superintending engineer booked for seeking ₹21 lakh bribe
A superintending engineer (SE) of the public works department (B&R) has been booked for allegedly demanding ₹21 lakh bribe from a contractor at the “behest of ministers” for approving a tender for widening a road, the police said on Saturday.
The case was registered on Friday at the Batala Civil Lines police station after a court of judicial magistrate first class (JMIC) issued an order to investigate the matter. The accused, Varinder Kumar of Phagwara, who is presently posted as superintending engineer of the PWD (B&R) in Pathankot, had reportedly received ₹3.5 lakh of the bribe money for approving the tender for the widening of the Amritsar-Sohian-Fatehgarh Churian road from private contractor Harvinder Singh, alias Lali of Batala.
The contractor had approached the JMIC in February demanding the registration of a first information report (FIR) against the SE. The contractor, who with his brother Harsimran Singh, runs M/S Shiva Construction Company, said in his complaint that the state government had allotted the tender of widening the road to his company in 2021 and he had deposited the requisite earnest amount of ₹33.79 lakh besides the cost bidding documents’ fee of ₹50,000 through net banking. He said the tender was accepted by the government, but the SE, who was posted in Amritsar then and was a member of the reviewing committee, demanded ₹21 lakh bribe in lieu of approving the project.
He said despite his assurance that his company followed all norms and conditions, the accused kept calling him to his office to “pressurise” him for paying ₹21 lakh bribe. On August 8, 2021, the accused came to my house and demanded a bribe. “I paid ₹2.5 lakh to him and recorded the entire episode on my mobile phone in which it is clear that he was demanding and received the bribe at the behest of the PWD (B&R) chief engineer and other ministers,” the victim said.
The complainant reportedly paid ₹1 lakh more bribe to the accused and recorded the episode on his mobile phone on August 11, 2021. The contractor had produced the recordings in the local court. The court, on February 18 directed the then SHO to investigate the case.
The superintending engineer has been booked under Sections 119 (public servant concealing design to commit offence which it is his duty to prevent), 166 and 166-A (public servant disobeying law) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Sections 7 and 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. SHO Surinderpal Singh said the accused was absconding and their efforts were on to nab him.
924 police personnel reshuffled in Ludhiana
Days after the transfer of station house officers, commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma reshuffled 924 police personnel on Friday night. “While the reshuffle is being touted as the biggest in a decade, the transfer of at least 1,500 more cops is on the cards,” an officer privy to the matter, said on condition of anonymity. Sharma said the cops had been transferred on administrative grounds.
Fire breaks out at chemical trader’s shop in Ludhiana
A fire broke out in a chemical trader's shop in the basement of a three-storey building near Punjab Agricultural University's Gate Number 3 on Saturday morning. The fire broke out in Walia Complex at around 8.45am, and soon the basement was engulfed with thick black smoke. Panicked shopkeepers alerted the fire brigade, and two fire tenders were dispatched to the spot. The firefighters were able to douse the flames by 11.30am.
AAP Khadoor Sahib MLA launches app to redress public grievances
In a new initiative, Aam Aadmi Party's Khadoor Sahib MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura on Saturday launched an online application for solving the grievances of the people of his constituency. The app, E-Office Khadoor Sahib, can be downloaded by scanning a QR code. The MLA has also appointed a volunteer in every village of the constituency to ensure the use of the online portal to provide hassle-free services to various departments of the state government.
29-year-old rapes mentally challenged niece in Ludhiana, booked
A 29-year-old man was booked for sexually assaulting his mentally challenged teenaged niece in Sanjay Gandhi Colony on Saturday. The victim's mother said, “I had gone out for some work, leaving my 14-year-old daughter, who has been mentally challenged since birth at home. However, when I returned, I saw my brother-in-law raping my daughter. I raised the alarm, after which he fled.” “It is unclear for how long he had been sexually assaulting her,” she added.
Friend slits barber’s throat for talking on phone for long in Ludhiana, held
Hours after a barber was found locked in The victim, Mohammad Iman, 33, of Satkar Nagar's shop with his throat slit open, the police on Saturday arrested his 23-year-old friend, who allegedly attacked the victim with a razor after a spat over holding a long telephonic conversation. The victim, Mohammad Iman, 33, of Satkar Nagar, was killed in his shop in Puneet Nagar on Tibba Road on May 6. The victim is survived by his wife and child.
