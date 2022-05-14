Punjab PWD suspends regional officer for taking bribe
: The Public Works Department has suspended a top regional officer with immediate effect for allegedly accepting bribe from a contractor.
Superintending Engineer construction circle Hoshiarpur, Virinder Kumar, was suspended under Rule 4 of the Punjab Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 1970 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Informing this, PWD minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said corruption will not be tolerated at all and the Punjab government is taking stern steps to eradicate it.
During suspension, Kumar would be at the office of the Chief Engineer (Headquarters) Patiala and he would not leave the headquarters without the approval of the chief engineer.
The minister said that a video of the concerned officer had surfaced in which he was seen taking money from a contractor. An FIR was registered against him following an investigation and it was decided to suspend him.
Anurag Verma, principal secretary, PWD, said it will be ensured that whatever project of the department is in progress, all the money should be spent on that project.
He said that strict action will be taken against the employee or officer of the department who will be found involved in corruption or any kind of commission recovery.
-
3 tractor-trailers loaded with illegal sand seized in Moga
Moga : The mining department conducted a raid at Rehrwan village in Moga district in the wee hours of Friday and seized three tractor-trailers loaded with illegally-extracted sand from the bed of the Sutlej. Deputy superintendent of police Manjeet Singh said that acting on a tip-off, the police and the mining department conducted a raid around 1am.
-
Ludhiana: Food delivery executive suffers gunshot wound as man fires at grocer
A food delivery executive suffered a gunshot injury after a man fired at a grocer near Bhagwan Nagar late on Thursday night. The victim, identified as Suresh Kumar of Noorwala Road, has been admitted to hospital where his condition is said to be serious. A resident of Bhagwan Nagar, Jagjit Singh, who runs a grocery store stated that he had got into an argument with Deepak a few days ago and he had threatened to kill him. After that, Deepak fled from the spot.
-
Mohali blast mastermind Landa is prolific criminal
A resident of Harike Pattan village in Tarn Taran district, Landa, is a close aide of Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda, and had joined hands with a pro-Khalaistan terror organisation Babbar Khalsa International. The 'A-category' gangster's name resurfaced in May 2021 in the high-profile Patti double murder case. Malkiat Singh, alias Laddu (former vice-president of a Patti truck union) had 'confessed' to the police that notorious alias Preet Sekhon, gangster Daya Singh, had executed the killings at the behest of Landa.
-
HC clears decks for appointment of 1,035 TGTs in Haryana
The Punjab and Haryana high court has cleared decks for appointment of 1,035 TGTs in the state. The recruitment process for the same started in 2015. Written test was conducted in 2016 and interviews were held by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission between 2016 and 2020. However, in February 2021, the state government decided to withdraw the advertisement and decided to initiate fresh process for the same, which was challenged by some candidates.
-
Arrested Khalistani terrorists were paid ₹36 lakh, heroin worth ₹14 lakh to deliver consignments
Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorists Harvinder Singh Rinda had paid ₹36 lakh cash and heroin worth ₹14 lakh for delivery of consignments to four Punjab-based counterparts, revealed the investigators. While Rinda had sent 14 packets of heroin with the consignments and they had sold these 14 packets to drug dealers for which they get ₹1 lakh for each packet, revealed two people associated with the interrogation to the arrested terrorists.
