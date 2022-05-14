Punjab PWD suspends regional officer for taking bribe

: The Public Works Department has suspended a top regional officer with immediate effect for allegedly accepting bribe from a contractor.

Superintending Engineer construction circle Hoshiarpur, Virinder Kumar, was suspended under Rule 4 of the Punjab Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 1970 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Informing this, PWD minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said corruption will not be tolerated at all and the Punjab government is taking stern steps to eradicate it.

During suspension, Kumar would be at the office of the Chief Engineer (Headquarters) Patiala and he would not leave the headquarters without the approval of the chief engineer.

The minister said that a video of the concerned officer had surfaced in which he was seen taking money from a contractor. An FIR was registered against him following an investigation and it was decided to suspend him.

Anurag Verma, principal secretary, PWD, said it will be ensured that whatever project of the department is in progress, all the money should be spent on that project.

He said that strict action will be taken against the employee or officer of the department who will be found involved in corruption or any kind of commission recovery.