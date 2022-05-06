PWD tenders allotted during Congress regime in Punjab under lens
Allegations of manipulation in allotment of public works department (PWD) tenders during the previous Congress regime have come under lens of the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with the department now seeking details of tenders allotted in the past one year.
In an internal communication sent to field officers last week, principal secretary, PWD, Anurag Verma, sought details of tenders, worth more than ₹5 crore, allotted in the past year, including a comparison of the price at which it was allotted and the technically sanctioned estimate. The move comes following complaints that certain tenders were allotted at rates which increased the cost of the contractors and reduced the savings, which would have gone to the government treasury.
“Tenders, which were earlier being allotted at 15-20% below the actual cost of tender, were allotted at less than 1% below the tender rate fixed during the Congress regime,” a complainant alleged. They added that this collusion between contractors and senior officials of the department resulted in reduction of government savings.
Explaining this, a senior official said, “In plain words, if the rate of tender is fixed at ₹100, it is normally allotted for ₹80-85 after competitive bidding. The difference would go as the saving of the government. However, in allotments in contention during the previous government, the tenders were allotted in a way that the government savings were reduced to just ₹2-3.”
The complaints alleged that the manipulation was done by taking contractors into confidence.
The new dispensation, it is learnt, got a report regarding a ₹100-crore tender for a road project related to Smart City Kapurthala in October last year which was opened at full rates.
However, after the matter was highlighted by some officials of the department, re-tendering was done and it was allotted for ₹80 crore, thus saving ₹20 crore for the government.
During the previous regime as well, a complaint on bungling during allotment of tenders was filed by a resident of Pathankot with the Punjab governor.
The complaint was forwarded by the officer of Governor to General Administrative Department (GAD) for probe. However, when the matter reached the PWD department and it asked the complainant to give an affidavit for the same, the complainant replied that his letter pad was used by someone to file the complaint. Probe in this matter is still underway, it is learnt.
A senior functionary of the PWD department admitted that data collection is underway from field officers to ascertain any wrongdoing in the tendering.
61 more test positive for Covid at Patiala law varsity
Patiala/Chandigarh: Sixty-one more students and faculty members tested positive for Covid at the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala, on Thursday, taking the total number of infections at the premier institute to 153. Patiala civil surgeon Dr Raju Dhir said of the 63 people who contracted infection in the city on Thursday, 61 are from the law university. He said 550 samples were taken from the university on Wednesday 153 on Thursday.
Two booked for cheating Ludhiana man of ₹6.27 lakh
Ludhiana police have booked two men for allegedly duping a local resident of ₹6.27 lakh on the pretext of sending hone Davinder Singh of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagarto Canada. The accused have been identified as Inderpal Singh Bhatti of Ramgarh, Jalandhar, and DK Pandey of Gurgaon. The complainant, Jaspal Singh of Mand Udhowal village in Machhiwara told the police that he worked as a truck driver in Dubai and came in contact with Davinder after returning to India in 2019.
Chandigarh students find CBSE maths exam straightforward
Students from Chandigarh who took the Central Board of Secondary Education Class 10 mathematics exam on Thursday found the exam straightforward. “The paper was easy but time-consuming,” said Jyoti of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Dhanas, Chandigarh. Another student, Chandrapal, said he found only one question slightly difficult. The students appeared to be in a jovial mood outside the examination hall.
Crime rising, people of Punjab not safe even in their homes: Amarinder Singh Raja Warring
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party government for its “failure to protect the life and property of people”. Reacting to the gruesome double murder in Ludhiana, Warring said people are not safe anywhere in Punjab. Claiming that the criminals are having a field day, he asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to take the issue of law and order on priority basis.
Search ops launched after drone sighting on Indo-Pak border in Tarn Taran
Punjab Police and Border Security Force personnel on Thursday launched a search operation after two drones were sighted along the India-Pakistan border near Khalra village of Bhikhwind subdivision of Tarn Taran. The first drone sighting was reported near Pir Baba border out post (BoP) at around 12:55 am on Thursday. The buzzing sound of a flying object prompted the BSF jawans on duty to resort to firing.
