Quest Group of Institutions opens admissions for allied healthcare degree programmes

The Quest Group of Institutions has announced admissions open for its newly launched under-graduate programmes in paramedical and allied healthcare sciences in collaboration with Tech Mahindra Smart Academy for Healthcare.

Chairman DS Sekhon stated that the initiative aimed to address the rising demand for skilled healthcare professionals in India. Vice-chairmen JPS Dhaliwal and HPS Kanda highlighted the country’s projected need for over 63 lakh allied healthcare jobs by 2030, adding that these programmes blended academic excellence with practical training and strong placement support.

The new BSc programmes include degrees in medical lab sciences, operation theatre and anaesthesia technology, cardiac care technology and dialysis technology. Students will benefit from cutting-edge labs, expert faculty, 1000+ hospital tie-ups and industry-driven pedagogy, they said.

Healthcare leaders, including AIIMS Bathinda president Dr AK Gupta, lauded the initiative. Admissions are open for Class 12 (PCM/PCB) pass-outs and diploma holders. Visit www.questgoi.org for details.