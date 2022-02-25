Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Question hour: 1,975 claims under Forests Rights Act settled, says Ram Lal Markanda
chandigarh news

Question hour: 1,975 claims under Forests Rights Act settled, says Ram Lal Markanda

Himachal government has settled 164 claims filed under Section 3(1) and 1,811 cases under Section 3(2) of the Forests Rights Act, minister Ram Lal Markanda said. He was replying to a question raised by Palampur MLA
Tribal development minister Ram Lal Markanda said a total of 1,901 applications under Section 3(1), 2006 of the Forests Rights Act have been received in various sub-division-level committees. He was replying to a question raised by Palampur MLA Ashish Butail. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 03:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

The Himachal Pradesh government has settled 164 claims filed under Section 3(1) and 1,811 cases filed under Section 3(2) of the Forests Rights Act (FRA), 2006, tribal development minister Ram Lal Markanda said on Thursday.

He was replying to a question raised by Palampur MLA Ashish Butail.

The minister said a total of 1,901 applications under Section 3(1), 2006 of the FRA have been received in various sub-division-level committees whereas 2,275 applications have been received under Section 3(2) of the Act in various forest divisions.

Of these, 465 cases under Section 3(1) have been forwarded to various district-level committees and 2,275 cases to various divisional forest officers for settlement.

Raising the supplementary question, Kinnaur legislator Jagat Singh Negi said the information given by the tribal development minister was inadequate.

CPI(M) legislator Rakesh Singha said the tribal development minister was not prepared.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
© 2022 HindustanTimes
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP