Question hour: 1,975 claims under Forests Rights Act settled, says Ram Lal Markanda

The Himachal Pradesh government has settled 164 claims filed under Section 3(1) and 1,811 cases filed under Section 3(2) of the Forests Rights Act (FRA), 2006, tribal development minister Ram Lal Markanda said on Thursday.

He was replying to a question raised by Palampur MLA Ashish Butail.

The minister said a total of 1,901 applications under Section 3(1), 2006 of the FRA have been received in various sub-division-level committees whereas 2,275 applications have been received under Section 3(2) of the Act in various forest divisions.

Of these, 465 cases under Section 3(1) have been forwarded to various district-level committees and 2,275 cases to various divisional forest officers for settlement.

Raising the supplementary question, Kinnaur legislator Jagat Singh Negi said the information given by the tribal development minister was inadequate.

CPI(M) legislator Rakesh Singha said the tribal development minister was not prepared.