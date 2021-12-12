Question Hour: Dissatisfied over reply, Mandi MLA Anil Sharma corners his own government

Dissatisfied over the education minister’s reply to a question raised by him, Mandi MLA Anil Sharma cornered his own government during the Question Hour accusing it of misleading the House.

Anil Sharma had sought the details of funds issued by the government for the development of senior secondary, high and middle schools in the Mandi assembly constituency.

Replying to the question, education minister Govind Singh Thakur said a total of ₹4,83,27,662 had been given for the nine senior secondary schools for various construction/development works.

However, Sharma alleged that the reply was misleading. He said the minister said that funds were released for nine schools while the list provided contains names of only eight schools. He alleged that the minister’s claim that work in four schools was complete was also wrong. As he tried to raise supplementary questions repeatedly, the speaker, Vipin Singh Parmar, told him that he may personally seek the details from the minister and there were other important questions listed.

In a reply to the question raised by Jawalamukhi legislator Ramesh Dhawala, urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj said the Shimla municipal corporation has purchased two street sweeping machines from Italy under the Shimla Smart City Project through the Himachal Pradesh public works department’s engineering board.

Besides, ₹1.53 crore was spent on the purchase of the workshop toolkit, parts and other consumables.

The minister said that the machines were deployed for cumulative 1,320 hours and ₹9.91 lakh were spent on their maintenance in a year.

In reply to a question raised by Dharamshala legislator Vishal Nehria, agriculture minister Virender Kanwar said a total of 703 MoUs have been signed by the state government in which an investment of ₹96,720.88 crore is proposed.

Replying to a question by Bhattiyat MLA Bikram Singh Jaryal, jal shakti minister, said the Draman-Sihunta- Chowari-Jot Chamba-Tissa-Killar road was given in-principle approval as a national highway by the Central government on September 14, 2016.

The detailed project report of the project is being prepared and a draft alignment report has been sent to the Union ministry of surface transport and highways on August 25, 2018, and is presently under consideration for approval.