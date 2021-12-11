Question Hour: No possibility of restoring old pension scheme in Himachal

There is no possibility of restoring the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for state government employees, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur stated in a written reply laid on the table of the House.

The question was jointly raised by Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri and Congress MLAs Ram Lal Thakur, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and Jagat Singh Negi.

“The New Pension Scheme (NPS) is applicable to the Central government employees and employees of almost all the states. Therefore, it is not possible to restore the old pension at the present time,” the CM said.

The estimated one-time expenditure on the implementation of the old pension scheme would be about ₹2,000 crore and the recurring expenditure per year would be about ₹ 500 crore, he added.

It was also informed that a total 23,931 recruitments were made in various departments of the state government in the last three years (2018-2021).

The highest 8,066 appointments were made in the education department-- 7,336 in elementary education and 730 in higher education.

A total of 6,253 people were appointed in health department and 2,150 in the police.

In reply to a question raised asked by Rohru legislator Mohan Lal Brakta, Jal Shakti minister Mahender Singh informed in a written reply that administrative approval of the plan for channelisation of the Pabbar river was accorded on June 26, 2015, for an expenditure of ₹190.82 crore.

At present, investment clearance has been approved by the Government of India (Central Water Commission) in the 13th meeting on August 7, 2020.

The project has been sent for funding under the Flood Management and Border Area Programme (FM&BAP).

The commencement of this work depends on its selection in the Flood Management and Border Area Programme (FM&BAP) and the availability of adequate funds.

In a reply to a question by Jubbal-Kotkhai MLA Rohit Thakur, the Jal Shakti minister informed that three MoUs were signed between the Agriculture Produce Export Development Authority (APEDA) and Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) on September 20, 2016, for the setting up three CA Stores at Kharapathar (Shimla), Patlikuhal (Kullu), and Churah (Chamba).

However, due to the non-availability of grant-aid, APEDA cancelled the MoUs on November 10, 2016.

The cumulative proposed cost of these CA stores was ₹20.38 crore. APEDA had given in-principle approval to provide Rs. 16.81 crore as financial assistance for the same.

He said the HPMC proposes to set up CA Store in Churah at a total cost of ₹4.66 crore for which financial assistance of ₹4.18 crore has been approved by NABARD.

Apart from this, under the World Bank-funded Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Development Project, a 500 metric tonnes capacity CA store and 5,600-MT grading packing house are proposed to be set up at an estimated cost of ₹16.46 crore.

The cold store at Patlikuhal under the Ware House Infrastructure Fund (WIF) with the help of NABARD has been upgraded as CA Store in 2015-16. At present, there is no proposal to set up a CA store AT Khadapathar as the financial position of HPMC is not satisfactory.