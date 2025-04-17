Chandigarh: Queue system brings relief to ENT patients at GMCH-32

Patients visiting the ear, nose, and throat (ENT) outpatient department (OPD) at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, can now bid goodbye to long queues. Screen displaying the patient name and token number in ENT department OPD at GMCH-32, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

On Wednesday, the hospital introduced a new queue management system in the ENT department located on the third floor of Block B, aiming to streamline patient flow and bring more transparency to the consultation process.

The new system features six small screens placed outside each consulting room and a large screen in the ENT department OPD waiting area. These screens display the name and token number of the patient currently inside the consultation room, as well as the details of the next patient in line.

Over the past decade, GMCH-32 has witnessed a significant surge in the number of patients visiting its OPD, with figures increasing by over one lakh. In 2014, the total OPD footfall was 5,22,369, which rose to 6,53,667 in 2024. The general surgery, medicine, and orthopaedics department OPDs experience the maximum rush. On an average day, around 2,200 patients register for various OPDs, with approximately 150-200 visiting the ENT department OPD.

System donated by Rotary Ambala

The implementation of this system, costing around ₹1.75 lakh, was made possible through a donation from Rotary Ambala to the ENT department. The system was initially tested as a pilot project, and its success led to its full implementation under Dr Surinder Singhal, a professor at the ENT department and former head of the IT department at GMCH-32.

On Wednesday, the impact of the new system was evident as fewer patients were seen standing in queues, with most comfortably seated in the waiting area awaiting their turn. Previously, patients had to physically line up and frequently inquire about their position from the clerk. The queue management system is designed to enhance transparency and significantly reduce the long waiting lines for consultations.

Rush managed by assigning tokens

The queue management system operates using token numbers. Upon registration, each patient receives a slip containing their name, token number, and the name of the assigned doctor. The token number is structured to indicate the consultation room number (first four digits) and the patient’s serial number (last three digits). For example, token number 3402001 indicates consultation room number 3402 and waiting number one. The small screens outside the consultation rooms display the name of the attending doctor, the current patient’s name and token number in red, and the next patient’s name and token number in green.

Dr Singhal mentioned that a QR code feature will be added in the future, enabling patients to check their waiting status even if they are not physically present in the waiting hall. The queue management system was officially handed over to GMCH by representatives from Rotary Ambala to the director principal, Dr AK Attri, on Wednesday. While marking a significant step towards a more patient-centric approach, the current implementation of the queue management system is limited to the ENT department only.