Racket involved in generating fake educational certificates busted in Panipat

The crime investigation agency of the Panipat police have busted a fake education certificate racket and arrested one member of the gang on Tuesday.

The gang, in exchange of money, supplied fake education certificates to candidates without exams or proper attendance percentage, said the investigators.

Police seized fake education certificates of Class 10 and Class 12, nine migration certificates and ₹50,000 cash from the accused.

Police said accused Harish Mittar, of Bhatia Colony in Panipat, was arrested last week following the complaint by a Kurukshetra-based man who accused him of providing him a fake certificate of Class 12 after taking ₹1.50 lakh.

During police remand, he admitted that he was involved in the racket and disclosed the name of another member of the gang who has been identified as Pawan Rana, of Rohtak.

Inspector Virender Singh, who is heading the investigation, said during the interrogation, the accused told the police that he had been running this racked for the past five years and he has set up an office at Ramlal Chowk in Panipat.

He said with the help of Pawan Rana, he used get a certificate of Classes 10 and 12 at ₹5,000 and used to take aspirants at ₹5,00,000 to ₹1 lakh. Police said he has admitted that he has sold around 70 fake certificates of the Open School Education Council, Haryana.

Police said he has been booked under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (Using as genuine a forged 1[document or electronic record]) and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (PC) and has been sent to the judicial custody.