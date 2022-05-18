Racket involved in generating fake educational certificates busted in Panipat
The crime investigation agency of the Panipat police have busted a fake education certificate racket and arrested one member of the gang on Tuesday.
The gang, in exchange of money, supplied fake education certificates to candidates without exams or proper attendance percentage, said the investigators.
Police seized fake education certificates of Class 10 and Class 12, nine migration certificates and ₹50,000 cash from the accused.
Police said accused Harish Mittar, of Bhatia Colony in Panipat, was arrested last week following the complaint by a Kurukshetra-based man who accused him of providing him a fake certificate of Class 12 after taking ₹1.50 lakh.
During police remand, he admitted that he was involved in the racket and disclosed the name of another member of the gang who has been identified as Pawan Rana, of Rohtak.
Inspector Virender Singh, who is heading the investigation, said during the interrogation, the accused told the police that he had been running this racked for the past five years and he has set up an office at Ramlal Chowk in Panipat.
He said with the help of Pawan Rana, he used get a certificate of Classes 10 and 12 at ₹5,000 and used to take aspirants at ₹5,00,000 to ₹1 lakh. Police said he has admitted that he has sold around 70 fake certificates of the Open School Education Council, Haryana.
Police said he has been booked under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (Using as genuine a forged 1[document or electronic record]) and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (PC) and has been sent to the judicial custody.
-
1st Bada Mangal: Faith teems over as devout pour into Lucknow’s Hanuman temples
Devout thronged city temples to celebrate the first Bada Mangal with faith and fervour, more so because Bada Mangal was being observed after a pandemic-induced break of two years. After a two-year interruption, the city's Bhandaras returned, as did the traditional fair in Aliganj beside the new Hanuman temple. Another prominent temple in the city, Hanuman Setu, where Bada Mangal is celebrated in a grand manner, also witnessed significant crowds.
-
IAS vs IAS in Haryana: Would not knock on court’s doors, let CBI probe both FIRs, says Verma
Managing director of the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation Sanjeev Verma on Tuesday said he will not approach the Punjab and Haryana high court to seek quashing of an FIR registered against him on complaint of IAS colleague Ashok Khemka. Verma said he has requested the state government that both the FIRs – one against him and the second against Khemka – should be referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation.
-
Zapurza, Pune’s new art point, to be inaugurated on Thursday
PUNE Pune is all set to have a unique new place to celebrate India's vibrant culture. Set up by Ajit Gadgil, 'Zapurza - The museum of art and culture' will be inaugurated on Thursday by legendary flautist pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia. The architecture of the place designed by Shirish Beri lends a traditional vibe to the overall experience. There are galleries allocated to local artists to provide opportunity to the young, budding artists of Pune.
-
Gurugram land deal: Haryana govt cancels license granted to Robert Vadra’s firm
Seven years after it took over the reins of the state, the BJP-led Haryana government has cancelled the real estate development license granted to Robert Vadra's Sky Light Hospitality Private Limited in Gurugram during the Congress reign in 2008. In 2012, the license to develop a commercial colony was transferred by Sky Light to realty major DLF Retail Developer Limited for ₹58 crore.
-
Towards an energy-efficient UP: Workshop on plan to cut carbon emissions held
A workshop for stakeholders for net zero carbon emission pathways 'UP State Energy Efficiency Action Plan (UPSEEAP)', was held on Tuesday in Lucknow to establish the Uttar Pradesh State Energy Efficiency Action Plan (UPSEEAP). India's aim is to cut carbon emissions by 1 billion tonnes till 2030. Under the principle 'Energy Saved is Energy Produced',Arvind Kumar Sharma, state minister for energy & additional energya also emphasised the behavioural change in conjunction with technological interventions to achieve energy efficiency.
