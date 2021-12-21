Rail track building: Panel to probe if houses were demolished in Rohtak

Haryana urban local bodies minister Anil Vij on Monday announced to set up a three-member panel to ascertain if houses were demolished in Rohtak while constructing an elevated railway track after Haryana Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra accused the state government of giving a misleading reply in the assembly.

Batra had sought details of persons whose houses were demolished by the government while constructing Rohtak-Gohana-Panipat elevated railway track and whether the government has formulated a scheme to rehabilitate those whose shops and houses were demolished.

However, in a written reply, Vij answered three questions of Batra in negative. “No houses/shops have been demolished while constructing the Rohtak-Gohana-Panipat elevated railway track,” Vij said, prompting Batra to launch the offense.

“People have been displaced, houses and shops have been demolished and the government is giving a misleading reply,” Batra said, urging speaker Gian Chand Gupta that a committee should be set up to look into the issue even as Vij stuck to his stand.

Vij repeatedly said that his reply is based on information received from the railways. Finally, Vij announced that a team consisting of director urban local bodies, deputy commissioner (Rohtak) and one officer of engineering wing ( PWD) will be constituted to look into the issue.

Haryana Private Universities (Amendment) Bill passed

Meanwhile, the Haryana Vidhan Sabha passed the Haryana Private Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2021 on Monday.

Three other bills were also tabled in the House on Monday including the Haryana Pond and Waste Water Management Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Haryana Scheduled Roads and Controlled Areas Restriction of Unregulated Development (Amendment and Validation) Bill, 2021, and the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021. These bills will be taken up for discussion later.

An official spokesperson said the Haryana Private Universities Act, 2006 has been brought essentially to rope in private sector to supplement the initiative of government in expanding the capacity in higher education and up scaling its standards.

Besides this, to achieve the objectives enshrined in the Act, a proposal has been made to setup a Geeta University in Panipat.