Rain brings respite to Haryana

Light to heavy rainfall was witnessed in parts of Ambala, Gurugram, Kurukshetra, Kaithal Karnal, Fatehabad, Mahendergarh, Jhajjar, Yamunanagar, Rohtak, Panchkula, Panipat, Sonepat and Jind districts
People wade through water near Galleria Market in Sushant Lok in Gurugram on Monday. (Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
Published on May 24, 2022 04:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

The early morning rains reported in most parts of Haryana on Monday brought respite from scorching heat in both the rural and urban parts of the state.

As per reports of the meteorological and agriculture department at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University, light to heavy rainfall was witnessed in parts of Ambala, Gurugram, Kurukshetra, Kaithal Karnal, Fatehabad, Mahendergarh, Jhajjar, Yamunanagar, Rohtak, Panchkula, Panipat, Sonepat and Jind districts.

According to India Meteorological Department, 13mm rainfall was reported in Haryana with maximum 35mm in Gurugram, followed by 29mm in Kurukshetra, 23.8mm in Kaithal , 23.4mm in Jhajjar, 22mm in Karnal, 18mm in Yamunanagar, 15mm in Rohtak and 13mm in Panchkula.

The rains after a long dry spell brought the maximum temperature down to around 20°C and provided relief to farmers, especially the sugarcane and vegetable growers.

“The rain was good as we got an opportunity to plough the fields without irrigating them. It will save groundwater as well as electricity,” said a farmer, Sandeep Kumar, from Karnal’s Gharaunda.

