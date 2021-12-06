Rain, hailstorm damage crops in Yamunanagar’s Bilaspur

Unseasonal rain and hailstorm was reported in Yamunanagar’s Bilaspur region Sunday night, almost 20km away from the district headquarters, resulting in damage to several acres of crops.

This comes hours after winter season’s first snowfall was reported in the Himalayas. Bilaspur region is situated on the foothills of Shivalik mountain range.

Yamunanagar farmers claimed severe damage to freshly sown crops of wheat, mustard, potato, along with fields of mango trees.

Karnail Singh, a farmer from Fakeer Majra village, said almost 18 acre of his mustard crop got damaged due to the calamity.

Sarpanch Narender Singh said, “An hour of hailstorm damaged the crops of a large number of farmers in his village. We’ve never seen this kind of weather in our lives. Despite it being sunny on Monday morning, the lumps of ice could be spotted till noon. The area patwari came to check the fields and we have demanded appropriate compensation.”

Sub-divisional magistrate (Bilaspur) Jaspal Singh Gill said to ascertain the extent of damage, a tehsildar has been asked to conduct survey and submit a report. “Appropriate action will be taken accordingly,” he said.

