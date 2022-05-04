Rain in Himachal, hailstorm turns Shimla white
The heavy spell of a hailstorm on Tuesday afternoon painted the entire capital town and its surroundings completely white breaking the long dry spell that had begun to affect the town’s water supply from the perennial sources. Other parts of the state also experienced heavy rains and hailstorms while squalls and floods wreaked havoc in certain parts. The sky turned dark in the afternoon while hails and winds disrupted the traffic and power supply in Shimla.
The prolonged dry spell has left Himachal Pradesh with 89% deficit rainfall this April, the highest in 15 years, as the hill state received scanty showers despite five western disturbances hitting northwest India in a span of 20 days.
The hailstorm that lasted nearly one hour disrupted the traffic in Shimla town as a thick layer accumulated on the roads. The traffic was hampered on the main circular road between the stretches connecting the Rivoli bus stand to Sanjauli. Hailstorms also disrupted the power supply in Shimla town.
The rain also brought much-required respite for the fruit growers who bore the brunt of the dry spell.
“Prolonged dry spells during the springs have already affected the fruit setting, particularly in orchards in the lower elevation. The rains were much required as the moisture content in the soil was very less. It’s good for all,” said Lekhraj Dherta, fruit grower from Mandhol village.
Floods block road in Chamba, roof blown away
Torrential rain in Chamba district brought debris onto the roads halting the vehicular traffic on several stretches, including the Pathankot-Chamba-Bharmour national highway, which was blocked near Chaned due to an overflowing water stream. There was hailstorm in several parts of the district. In remote Churah subdivision, the roof of a two-storey building was blown away by a squall.
The flood at Terwai on Tissa-Bairagarh road blocked the traffic for several hours. Heavy rains also lashed parts of Kangra district including Indora, Jasur, Jawalamukhi and Raja-Ka-Talab. High velocity winds uprooted trees in Kullu snapping the power supply at several places.
Hill town Dharamshala also received sporadic rains. Director of Shimla MeT centre Surender Paul said state capital Shimla got 50mm rainfall, followed by 28mm in Dalhousie, 13mm in Keylong, 10mm in Fagu, 9mm in Kalpa, Tissa and Manali, 6mm in Bhutner and Jubberhatii and Kalatop 5mm.
The MeT department has forecast rains and thunderstorms in the state till May 6.
A yellow alert has been sounded for thunderstorms, hailstorms and lightning in high, middle and low hills on May 4 and in the high hills on May 5.
Mercury plummets
Moderate to heavy rainfall also caused the day temperatures to plummet several notches across the state. Una was the hottest recording a maximum temperature of 36.4 degrees Celsius—three degrees less than yesterday’s 39.4 degrees C.
Chamba recorded the maximum drop of 11 degrees where the day temperature was recorded 22.6 degrees C. Shimla recorded the maximum temperature of 23.9 degrees C, Manali 22.4 degrees C, Dalhousie 18.1 degrees C, Dharamshala 29.2 degrees C, Palampur 27.6 degrees C, Keylong 17.4 degrees C and Kalpa 22.3 degrees C. The lowest night temperature was recorded in Keylong at 7.4 degrees C.
-
Education system in Himachal has collapsed: AAP
The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday slammed the Jai Ram Thakur-led Himachal Pradesh government for the 'deteriorating' quality of education under the current regime. In a statement issued here, former Himachal director general of police and AAP's state spokesperson ID Bhandari claimed that under the BJP rule the education system in the state had completely collapsed and today parents don't want to enrol their wards in government schools.
-
Jai Ram Thakur lays stones of ₹14.09 crore developmental projects in Seraj
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth ₹14.09 crore in sub-tehsil Chhatri of Seraj, his home constituency. He also announced to start science classes at Government Senior Secondary School, Bihani. He said the reconstruction of the Seri Bagga water supply scheme in gram panchayat Kakradhar would ensure adequate drinking water supply to the people of Nehra, Kandhal, Bhajhouni and Chavg villages.
-
Power surplus Himachal faces outages
At a time when many states are facing an electricity crisis, power surplus Himachal Pradesh too is facing power outages. Scanty rainfall and slow thawing of glaciers have impacted hydropower generation in the state. Himachal which sells electricity to other states during peak production months is now buying power in exchange at a rate of ₹12 per unit The rate last year was between ₹6 and ₹7.
-
Ludhiana | Now, cops told to walk at least 25,000 steps a week
Encouraging overweight police personnel to shed the extra kilogrammes, Ludhiana commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma set a weekly target of 25,000 steps for city cops. The police personnel who lose the maximum weight, without any adverse affect on their physical and mental wellbeing, in three months will be honoured. Dayanand Medical College and Hospital senior dietician Dr Manmeet Kaur also apprised the cops of the diet conducive for losing weight during the morning parade.
-
Ludhiana | After hottest March, avg April temp hits 52-year high
With summer marching in early this year, the district has been in the grip of scorching heatwaves over the last two months. While Ludhiana city was 4.1 degrees hotter than normal in March, the average temperature for April surpassed the normal by 5.3C. Only 0.8mm rainfall in March, April Not only did the month of April witness extremely high temperatures this year, but the city also remained dry.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics