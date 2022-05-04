Rain in Himachal, hailstorm turns Shimla white

The heavy spell of a hailstorm on Tuesday afternoon painted the entire capital town and its surroundings completely white breaking the long dry spell that had begun to affect the town’s water supply from the perennial sources. Other parts of the state also experienced heavy rains and hailstorms while squalls and floods wreaked havoc in certain parts. The sky turned dark in the afternoon while hails and winds disrupted the traffic and power supply in Shimla.

The prolonged dry spell has left Himachal Pradesh with 89% deficit rainfall this April, the highest in 15 years, as the hill state received scanty showers despite five western disturbances hitting northwest India in a span of 20 days.

The hailstorm that lasted nearly one hour disrupted the traffic in Shimla town as a thick layer accumulated on the roads. The traffic was hampered on the main circular road between the stretches connecting the Rivoli bus stand to Sanjauli. Hailstorms also disrupted the power supply in Shimla town.

The rain also brought much-required respite for the fruit growers who bore the brunt of the dry spell.

“Prolonged dry spells during the springs have already affected the fruit setting, particularly in orchards in the lower elevation. The rains were much required as the moisture content in the soil was very less. It’s good for all,” said Lekhraj Dherta, fruit grower from Mandhol village.

Floods block road in Chamba, roof blown away

Torrential rain in Chamba district brought debris onto the roads halting the vehicular traffic on several stretches, including the Pathankot-Chamba-Bharmour national highway, which was blocked near Chaned due to an overflowing water stream. There was hailstorm in several parts of the district. In remote Churah subdivision, the roof of a two-storey building was blown away by a squall.

The flood at Terwai on Tissa-Bairagarh road blocked the traffic for several hours. Heavy rains also lashed parts of Kangra district including Indora, Jasur, Jawalamukhi and Raja-Ka-Talab. High velocity winds uprooted trees in Kullu snapping the power supply at several places.

Hill town Dharamshala also received sporadic rains. Director of Shimla MeT centre Surender Paul said state capital Shimla got 50mm rainfall, followed by 28mm in Dalhousie, 13mm in Keylong, 10mm in Fagu, 9mm in Kalpa, Tissa and Manali, 6mm in Bhutner and Jubberhatii and Kalatop 5mm.

The MeT department has forecast rains and thunderstorms in the state till May 6.

A yellow alert has been sounded for thunderstorms, hailstorms and lightning in high, middle and low hills on May 4 and in the high hills on May 5.

Mercury plummets

Moderate to heavy rainfall also caused the day temperatures to plummet several notches across the state. Una was the hottest recording a maximum temperature of 36.4 degrees Celsius—three degrees less than yesterday’s 39.4 degrees C.

Chamba recorded the maximum drop of 11 degrees where the day temperature was recorded 22.6 degrees C. Shimla recorded the maximum temperature of 23.9 degrees C, Manali 22.4 degrees C, Dalhousie 18.1 degrees C, Dharamshala 29.2 degrees C, Palampur 27.6 degrees C, Keylong 17.4 degrees C and Kalpa 22.3 degrees C. The lowest night temperature was recorded in Keylong at 7.4 degrees C.