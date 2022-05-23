Rain, thunderstorms likely in Himachal till May 26: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms across eleven districts of the state till May 26.

“An orange alert has been issued as thunderstorm, lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds are expected to blow at a speed of 60–70km/hour,” said Shimla meteorological department (MeT) centre director Surender Paul.

Widespread precipitation can be expected in parts of Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Hamirpur, Una, Bilaspur, Shimla and Kinnaur.

The thunderstorm and squall is likely to damage to standing crops, fruit plants and saplings and may also affect the power supply. Fruit growers have been advised to use anti-hail nets to save their produce.