Rain, thunderstorms likely in Himachal till May 26: IMD
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms across eleven districts of the state till May 26.
“An orange alert has been issued as thunderstorm, lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds are expected to blow at a speed of 60–70km/hour,” said Shimla meteorological department (MeT) centre director Surender Paul.
Widespread precipitation can be expected in parts of Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Hamirpur, Una, Bilaspur, Shimla and Kinnaur.
The thunderstorm and squall is likely to damage to standing crops, fruit plants and saplings and may also affect the power supply. Fruit growers have been advised to use anti-hail nets to save their produce.
Himachal constable paper leak: Aspirants got solved paper 3 to 4 days before exam
Photocopies of the solved question paper of the leaked Himachal Pradesh Police constable recruitment examination were delivered to candidates residing in Mandi, Kullu, Solan and Bilaspur around three-four days before the screening test. One of the main accused in the paper leak case, Manoj Thakur of Mandi, said the photocopies reached the candidates who had paid for the question paper on March 23 and 24. The mastermind of the paper leak is still at large.
Himachal aims to double wool production in 5 years
Himachal Pradesh has imported 240 Merino sheep for the genetic improvement of indigenous species under its ₹8.5-crore community-based structured breeding programme, animal husbandry minister Virender Kanwar said on Sunday. A total of 1,482 metric tonnes of wool was produced in the state last year. The state has 7, 91,345 sheep which produce coarse carpet-quality wool. Himachal is the sixth largest producer of wool in the country, contributing 4% of the total production.
Boy, 6, dies after falling into borewell in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur
A six-year-old boy died after falling into a 100-foot-deep borewell at Khyala Bulanda village here on Sunday. Son of a migrant labourer, Rithik Roshan, fell into the borewell around 9 am and was taken out at 6.30pm. Rithik's death is a is a stark reminder of a similar shocking incident two years ago in Sangrur district where two-year-old Fatehvir Singh had died after he fell into a 150-foot-deep abandoned borewell.
Authorities not in action mode as polluted water flows into Rajasthan, Punjab channels from Harike barrage
No immediate measures have been initiated by the authorities to check the stinking brackish blushing water flowing from the Harike barrage near here into Rajasthan and Ferozepur feeder canals even after over a decade of the polluted water making its way to agricultural fields and homes, resulting in crop losses and health problems among residents of Punjab and adjoining Rajasthan that receive the water supplied by it.
Truck driver beaten to death; three youths booked for murder
A truck driver was allegedly beaten to death by three youths on Sunday after the victim, Inder Harpal Singh of Patiala's vehicle grazed their car in Faridkot city. SHO Sandeep Singh said that the investigation has found that the victim, Inder Harpal Singh of Patiala, was beaten to death by the accused after a small accident at 9:30 pm on Sunday when he was on his way to Faridkot city from Sangrur to deliver packages.
