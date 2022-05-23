Rain, winds likely to bring respite from heat in Chandigarh

After a dry spell over the weekend, the new week is likely to start with light rain on Monday and Tuesday.

According to the weatherman, a western disturbance is active over the region and the system will be strongest on Monday.

“Some rain along with thunderstorm and winds going up to 60 kilometre/hour are expected on Monday. Chances of rain will continue on Tuesday , thought clear weather is likely from Wednesday,” said an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official.

The rain is expected to keep the maximum temperature from crossing the 40°C mark for at least four to five days, said the official.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature went down from Saturday’s 39.5°C to 38.5°C. The minimum temperature went down from 27.9°C to 24.8°C. In the next three days, the maximum will remain between 37°C and 39°C while the minimum will remain between 22°C and 26°C, according to the weather bulletin.