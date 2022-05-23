Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rain, winds likely to bring respite from heat in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Rain, winds likely to bring respite from heat in Chandigarh

According to the weatherman, a western disturbance is active over the region and the system will be strongest in Chandigarh on Monday
After a dry spell in Chandigarh over the weekend, the new week is likely to start with light rain on Monday and Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Published on May 23, 2022 12:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

After a dry spell over the weekend, the new week is likely to start with light rain on Monday and Tuesday.

According to the weatherman, a western disturbance is active over the region and the system will be strongest on Monday.

“Some rain along with thunderstorm and winds going up to 60 kilometre/hour are expected on Monday. Chances of rain will continue on Tuesday , thought clear weather is likely from Wednesday,” said an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official.

The rain is expected to keep the maximum temperature from crossing the 40°C mark for at least four to five days, said the official.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature went down from Saturday’s 39.5°C to 38.5°C. The minimum temperature went down from 27.9°C to 24.8°C. In the next three days, the maximum will remain between 37°C and 39°C while the minimum will remain between 22°C and 26°C, according to the weather bulletin.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP