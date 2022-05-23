Rain, winds likely to bring respite from heat in Chandigarh
After a dry spell over the weekend, the new week is likely to start with light rain on Monday and Tuesday.
According to the weatherman, a western disturbance is active over the region and the system will be strongest on Monday.
“Some rain along with thunderstorm and winds going up to 60 kilometre/hour are expected on Monday. Chances of rain will continue on Tuesday , thought clear weather is likely from Wednesday,” said an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official.
The rain is expected to keep the maximum temperature from crossing the 40°C mark for at least four to five days, said the official.
On Sunday, the maximum temperature went down from Saturday’s 39.5°C to 38.5°C. The minimum temperature went down from 27.9°C to 24.8°C. In the next three days, the maximum will remain between 37°C and 39°C while the minimum will remain between 22°C and 26°C, according to the weather bulletin.
92% coral colonies translocated from Haji Ali are surviving in Navy Nagar
Out of 329 live coral colonies which were translocated from the Haji Ali bay to Navy Nagar in November 2020, as a result of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Coastal Road project, 303 colonies (or 92% of the total) were found to have survived in a healthy state a year later, as per a newly published study by researchers at the National Institute of Oceanography.
Excise cut brings fuel prices down to 8-week low in Chandigarh tricity
A day after the Centre announced a cut in excise duty on fuel to control inflation, petrol and diesel prices dropped to nearly a two-month low in the tricity. In Mohali, petrol cost ₹97.21 and diesel ₹87.53, a drop of ₹8.38 and ₹6.7, respectively. Fuel remains the most expensive in Panchkula, with petrol at ₹97.82 and diesel at ₹90.65, though down by ₹8.67 and ₹7.05, respectively.
Heat wave: SSP orders special care of police dogs, horses
Horses of the mounted police and dogs of the canine squad maintained by Prayagraj police are also feeling the impact of soaring temperatures. Aware of their importance for the police force, the SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar visited the stables and the kennel and ordered that cooling be ensured in areas where animals were kept. Prayagraj police has 18 horses in its stables and four dogs including two Labradors and two German Shepherds.
Chandigarh man beaten to death over parking
A 24-year-old man was beaten to death after a dispute over parking of a two-wheeler in the congested Mori Gate area of Manimajra late on Saturday night. The incident was captured on CCTV, on the basis of which the four assailants besides their friend Rahul, with whom Suraj had an argument over parking in the afternoon, have been identified and booked. All belong to Mauli Jagran, said police.
6.6% of city’s fully vaccinated beneficiaries have taken precautionary doses
Mumbai: Though only 3.5% of Maharashtra's fully Covid-19 vaccinated beneficiaries have taken the precautionary doses, Mumbai leads as 6.6% of its fully vaccinated population receiving the doses. Maharashtra on Sunday reported 326 new Covid-19 cases with zero deaths, taking the caseload to 7,882,802, while the toll remained at 147,856. The toll for Mumbai remained at 19,566. In Mumbai, 9,629,719 beneficiaries took both doses of their vaccine, of which 638,452 beneficiaries have taken their precaution dose.
