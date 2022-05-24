Rains lash parts of Jammu and Kashmir

Mild to heavy rains lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday coupled with gusty winds and thunderstorms. Weather officials said Kashmir valley witnessed light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds in the north-western, northern and central parts on Sunday evening and during the night as well.

The morning started on a dry note with the sun peeking out from the clouds in Srinagar, however, the day is expected to progress towards cloudy weather.

Meteorologist M Hussain Mir said that Kashmir valley may witness less precipitation than Sunday while Jammu may get heavy rainfall.

“There is a prediction of widespread mild rains in Kashmir while Jammu is expected to receive moderate to heavy rains for the next 24 hours,” Mir said.

For the past five days, the union territory, especially Kashmir, has been witnessing intermittent showers with gusty winds and thunderstorms bringing relief from the heatwave which was prevailing in the region.

Kashmir’s prominent weather spotter Kashmir_Weather, while sharing a video of snow-clad peaks, said in a tweet that the Affarwat hills in north Kashmir’s ski resort of Gulmarg recorded fresh snowfall during the night, though the meteorologist Mir said that they have no observatory to confirm the fresh snowfall there.

Hailstorms hit districts of Kulgam and Anantnag in south Kashmir and in Ramban district in Jammu division.

“During the next 30 hours, rain/thundershowers are expected at most places of Jammu and Kashmir, along with the possibility of hailstorm and gusty winds,” Kashmir_Weather said in a series of tweets.

“No continuous rain spell is expected. Day temperature will stay below normal by 3 - 10°C,” it said.

The weather office has also asked tourists and trekkers to suspend trekking for the next 24-36 hours while farmers are advised to stop activity in open fields and orchards because of the thunderstorm and lightning.

Mir said that the intermittent wet weather is expected to continue till May 24.

“From May 25 to 27, the weather will mainly remain dry with isolated rains in higher reaches,” he said.

Director meteorological department, J&K, Sonam Lotus on Saturday said that from May 25 till the end of the month, mainly dry and hot weather is most likely in J&K.

“A brief spell of rain at isolated to scattered places can’t be ruled out, although chances are less. Expect a gradual rise in temperatures from 25th till the next spell of rain,” he said