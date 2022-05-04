Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rains, thundershowers lash Jammu and Kashmir
chandigarh news

Rains, thundershowers lash Jammu and Kashmir

Early morning rain and thundershowers plummeted the mercury and brought much-needed relief to the people across Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.
Widespread rain and thundershowers in Jammu and Kashmir brought the mercury down. Overall, the weather will remain erratic till Thursday due to a western disturbance, said a MeT official. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)
Published on May 04, 2022 01:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

Early morning rain and thundershowers plummeted the mercury and brought much-needed relief to the people across Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

“Widespread rain and thunderstorm in Jammu and Kashmir brought the mercury down. Overall, the weather will remain erratic till Thursday due to a western disturbance,” said MeT officials.

They said the rain and thundershowers are expected at many places in Jammu and a few places in Kashmir during the next three hours.

“Heavy rain and hailstorm are also possible at a few places,” they added.

Heavy rains and hailstorms were reported in Rajouri and Udhampur districts.

The MeT department said the weather is likely to remain partly to generally cloudy at most places of J&K.

The heatwave abated and rains lashed the region due to the passage of a western disturbance which will cause widespread light to moderate rain/thunderstorm from Tuesday evening or night to Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP