Rains, thundershowers lash Jammu and Kashmir
Early morning rain and thundershowers plummeted the mercury and brought much-needed relief to the people across Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.
“Widespread rain and thunderstorm in Jammu and Kashmir brought the mercury down. Overall, the weather will remain erratic till Thursday due to a western disturbance,” said MeT officials.
They said the rain and thundershowers are expected at many places in Jammu and a few places in Kashmir during the next three hours.
“Heavy rain and hailstorm are also possible at a few places,” they added.
Heavy rains and hailstorms were reported in Rajouri and Udhampur districts.
The MeT department said the weather is likely to remain partly to generally cloudy at most places of J&K.
The heatwave abated and rains lashed the region due to the passage of a western disturbance which will cause widespread light to moderate rain/thunderstorm from Tuesday evening or night to Thursday.
-
Punjab govt will purchase maize, bajra, other crops at MSP: CM Bhagwant Mann
Satoj (Sangrur): Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced that his government will purchase maize, bajra, sunflower and moong crops at MSP, encouraging farmers to adopt less water consuming options as an alternative to paddy in the wake of fast-depleting groundwater. The other crops are being purchased by private traders. Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and MLA, Sunam, Aman Arora were also present on the occasion.
-
SIA files chargesheet against 3 Hizbul terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda
The State Investigation Agency has filed a charge-sheet against three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists from Doda, including a father-son duo before the special court of the NIA here in Jammu. The agency in its investigations also unearthed a larger sinister design of Pakistan and the so-called “misguided youth”, who on valid travel documents travel to Pakistan on the pretext of pursuing professional courses but reach terror camps to get arms training and wage 'jihad' against India.
-
PLC, BJP to jointly contest MC polls: Capt Amarinder
Chandigarh: Punjab Lok Congress president and former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said hCapt Amarinder'sparty and the BJP will jointly fight the elections to be held for four municipal corporations of Ludhiana, Patiala, Amritsar and Jalandhar. Capt Amarinder made the announcement while addressing a meeting of the PLC candidates who contested the last assembly elections. The performance of the party candidates in the last assembly elections was also reviewed.
-
Father booked for death of 5-year-old son in bike accident in Panvel
A 36-year-old man has been booked by New Panvel police after his five-year-old son, who was sitting in front of his bike, died in an accident. The father, identified as Tejas Patil, was riding his bike to Poynad in Alibag Taluka on April 30, when the accident occurred near Karnala, Panvel. His wife, Sonal (32), was riding pillion while their seven-year-old son Jay was sitting between his parents.
-
Punjab to conclude procurement from May 5 as wheat arrivals dip
Chandigarh: The Punjab government has decided to conclude the procurement of wheat in mandis across the state following drastic dip in wheat arrivals across the state. Food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Lal Chand Kataruchak, who announced the closure of mandis on Tuesday, said the notification in this regard would be issued by the Mandi Board.
