Rains, thundershowers lash Jammu and Kashmir

Early morning rain and thundershowers plummeted the mercury and brought much-needed relief to the people across Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

“Widespread rain and thunderstorm in Jammu and Kashmir brought the mercury down. Overall, the weather will remain erratic till Thursday due to a western disturbance,” said MeT officials.

They said the rain and thundershowers are expected at many places in Jammu and a few places in Kashmir during the next three hours.

“Heavy rain and hailstorm are also possible at a few places,” they added.

Heavy rains and hailstorms were reported in Rajouri and Udhampur districts.

The MeT department said the weather is likely to remain partly to generally cloudy at most places of J&K.

The heatwave abated and rains lashed the region due to the passage of a western disturbance which will cause widespread light to moderate rain/thunderstorm from Tuesday evening or night to Thursday.