Raise import duty on apples: Jai Ram to Centre

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday asked the central government to raise import duty on apples.

Thakur met Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi and raised issues related to Himachal Pradesh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While participating in the pre-budget consultation meeting presided over by Sitharaman at Vigyan Bhawan, Thakur said the finance ministry was continuously providing financial assistance to the state. He said that interest-free loan of ₹400 crore was sanctioned for the development of infrastructure in the state during this financial year and additional ₹600 crore may be provided in the form of special assistance.

Raising the issue of import duty on apples, Thakur emphasised the need to increase the same from 50% to 100% to protect Himachali apple and livelihood of 2.5 lakh families.

He said that apple was the main horticultural crop of the state which was also the primary source of livelihood of a large number of population. However, due to a large influx of imported apples in the national market, prices of Himachal apple had fallen sharply, leading to revenue losses of the horticulturists of the state, he said. Therefore, import duty should be increased and apples should be excluded from the list of fruits and other commodities brought under the open general licence, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The HP chief minister said that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) had found a site suitable for the construction of the greenfield airport in Mandi and had also accorded its final technical go-ahead. Therefore, this project may be included in the upcoming Union budget, he added.

Thakur said the modes of rail and air connectivity were limited in the state and three existing airports of Shimla, Kullu and Kangra had small runways, making them suitable only for operating small planes and therefore Mandi airport was the need of the hour.

He also demanded the extension of goods and services tax (GST) compensation facility for next three years. He said that Himachal was a hilly state having tough topographical conditions. The state is receiving GST compensation and revenue deficit grant (RDG) as a part of the central assistance and out of this, GST compensation is effective only till June 2022. Moreover, RDG will also be reduced in the coming years as per the recommendations of the 15th finance commission, which will adversely affect the finances of the state government, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief minister urged to extend the industrial development policy 2017 for the next five years in order to boost the economic growth in the state. Thakur said after the global investors’ meet in 2019, many industrial units had shown interest in setting up plants in the state and the investment of approximately ₹97,000 crore was expected. The industrial development policy being implemented by the ministry of commerce and industry would be effective only till March 31, 2022, which should be extended further so as to promote industrial development in the state, he added.