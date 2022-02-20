Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rajasthan man held for cheating Panchkula woman of 1.35 lakh
chandigarh news

Rajasthan man held for cheating Panchkula woman of 1.35 lakh

The crime branch of Panchkula police has arrested a man from Bharatpur, Rajasthan, for duping a woman of ₹1.35 lakh
Panchkula police have registered a cheating case against the Rajasthan man. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Feb 20, 2022 02:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

The crime branch of Panchkula police has arrested a man from Bharatpur, Rajasthan, for duping a woman of 1.35 lakh.

The accused has been identified as Javed.The arrest was made on Friday by a team led by inspector Aman Kumar.

The complainant, Disha Khanna from Royal Society, Sector 20, stated in the FIR that she had given an advertisement online seeking a tenant. She got a call on August 31, 2021, from a person who claimed that he works in the army canteen. He said that he was interested in renting the flat and sent her a payment request.

“As I clicked on the request, 20,000 was deducted from my account. However, the person told me that it was a mistake and said that he will send the money again. However, 1,15,000 was deducted from my account in different transactions,” Khanna said. A cheating case was registered.

Javed has been sent to 10 days in police remand.

RELATED STORIES

Dial 1930 to register cyber fraud complaint.

The police stated to register a complaint of cyber fraud, people should dial the 1930 helpline number. They can also register their complaint on the portal https://cybercrime.gov.in/ .

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP