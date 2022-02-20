Rajasthan man held for cheating Panchkula woman of 1.35 lakh

The crime branch of Panchkula police has arrested a man from Bharatpur, Rajasthan, for duping a woman of ₹1.35 lakh.

The accused has been identified as Javed.The arrest was made on Friday by a team led by inspector Aman Kumar.

The complainant, Disha Khanna from Royal Society, Sector 20, stated in the FIR that she had given an advertisement online seeking a tenant. She got a call on August 31, 2021, from a person who claimed that he works in the army canteen. He said that he was interested in renting the flat and sent her a payment request.

“As I clicked on the request, ₹20,000 was deducted from my account. However, the person told me that it was a mistake and said that he will send the money again. However, ₹1,15,000 was deducted from my account in different transactions,” Khanna said. A cheating case was registered.

Javed has been sent to 10 days in police remand.

Dial 1930 to register cyber fraud complaint.

The police stated to register a complaint of cyber fraud, people should dial the 1930 helpline number. They can also register their complaint on the portal https://cybercrime.gov.in/ .