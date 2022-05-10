Rajasthan police files FIR against 14 people, including Punjab policemen

: The Rajasthan police has lodged an FIR against 14 people, including several Punjab police personnel, for allegedly kidnapping a 21-year-old youth from Kota district in a drugs case.

According to a complaint filed by the Nirmal Singh, youth’s father, Harnoor Singh of Sawalpura in Boondi district was “abducted” by the Punjab police from a hotel in Kunhari in Kota district of Rajasthan on March 6 and taken to Hoshiarpur.

Kunhari police registered an FIR on May 6, against 14 people, including several Punjab police personnel that consists of a deputy superintendent of police and an inspector.

The FIR has been registered under sections 365 (abduction with an intention of wrongful confinement), 343 (wrongful confinement for three or more days), 115 (abetting commission of an offence), 167 (public servant framing an incorrect document), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and 59 of Narcotic Drugs and Substances Act.

Nirmal had approached the Punjab and Haryana high court against his son’s “abduction” by the Punjab police and some unknown persons from a hotel in Kunhari. According to him, the Punjab police has implicated him in a drugs case in Hoshiarpur.

Nirmal alleged that his son was abducted for ransom and framed in a narcotics case when denied money. The youth is learnt to be lodged in Gurdaspur jail.

However, the Hoshiarpur police had claimed to have arrested Harnoor with 10-kilogram opium on March 9 and registered a case in the Sadar police station. They claimed that the accused was intercepted near Bajwara in his i-20 car.

The youth’s father, however, produced evidence before the court to prove that his son was abducted by uniformed Punjab police men and some other persons from a hotel on March 6, where he had gone to attend a function, and taken to Hoshiarpur.

On April 28, the high court issued a notice of motion to the state of Punjab for July 14 and directed the trial court to adjourn the case beyond this date.

