Rajasthan police files FIR against 14 people, including Punjab policemen
: The Rajasthan police has lodged an FIR against 14 people, including several Punjab police personnel, for allegedly kidnapping a 21-year-old youth from Kota district in a drugs case.
According to a complaint filed by the Nirmal Singh, youth’s father, Harnoor Singh of Sawalpura in Boondi district was “abducted” by the Punjab police from a hotel in Kunhari in Kota district of Rajasthan on March 6 and taken to Hoshiarpur.
Kunhari police registered an FIR on May 6, against 14 people, including several Punjab police personnel that consists of a deputy superintendent of police and an inspector.
The FIR has been registered under sections 365 (abduction with an intention of wrongful confinement), 343 (wrongful confinement for three or more days), 115 (abetting commission of an offence), 167 (public servant framing an incorrect document), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and 59 of Narcotic Drugs and Substances Act.
Nirmal had approached the Punjab and Haryana high court against his son’s “abduction” by the Punjab police and some unknown persons from a hotel in Kunhari. According to him, the Punjab police has implicated him in a drugs case in Hoshiarpur.
Nirmal alleged that his son was abducted for ransom and framed in a narcotics case when denied money. The youth is learnt to be lodged in Gurdaspur jail.
However, the Hoshiarpur police had claimed to have arrested Harnoor with 10-kilogram opium on March 9 and registered a case in the Sadar police station. They claimed that the accused was intercepted near Bajwara in his i-20 car.
The youth’s father, however, produced evidence before the court to prove that his son was abducted by uniformed Punjab police men and some other persons from a hotel on March 6, where he had gone to attend a function, and taken to Hoshiarpur.
On April 28, the high court issued a notice of motion to the state of Punjab for July 14 and directed the trial court to adjourn the case beyond this date.
-
Brahma Kumaris hold conference on good governance in Mohali
Phase 7, Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalya, on Monday organised a conference on empowerment of administrators for good governance and sustainable progress. Additional chief secretary of finance and taxation, KAP Sinha, Punjab was the chief guest. The event was also attended by senior bureaucrats and people associated with the Brahma Kumaris. Vinay Bublani, special secretary, home and justice, Punjab, said that it is very important to maintain balance and be kind.
-
Nawanshahr former MLA Angad Saini rejoins Cong
Chandigarh: Former Nawanshahr MLA Angad Singh Saini on Monday rejoined the Congress along with his supporters. Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring went to the young former MLA's house in Nawanshahr and re-inducted him into the party. Punjab Congress working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu and state general secretary Capt Sandeep Sandhu were also present. Saini rebelled and jumped into the poll fray against the official Congress nominee, Satvir Singh Palli Jhikki.
-
Revenue staff calls off strike after assurance by Brahm Shankar Jimpa
Punjab revenue officials have called off their strike after meeting the revenue, rehabilitation and disaster management minister, Brahm Shankar Jimpa. The decision was taken during a meeting of the Revenue Patwar Union and Revenue Kanungo Association. Agreeing to the demand of the union, the minister assured them that the government will change the investigation officer in patwari Didar Singh's case, who has been booked by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau.
-
Nadda inaugurates state-of-the-art cancer care centre in Ambala
National president of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Rajya Sabha MP Jagat Prakash Nadda, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and health minister Anil Vij inaugurated the Atal Care Cancer Centre in Ambala Cantonment on Monday. The tertiary cancer care centre is named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and has been established at a cost of ₹ 72 crore on the premises of the sub-divisional civil hospital on NH-444A.
-
ICSE physics exam elicits mixed response from students in Chandigarh
The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 physics exam which was held on Monday elicited mixed response from students in Chandigarh. Trijal Gupta, a student of St Stephen's School, Sector 45, Chandigarh, said, “The question paper was of the same difficulty level as the pre-boards.” Nehal and Naina said they found the exam tricky, but doable. Meanwhile, students who took the Indian School Certificate Class 12 mathematics exam found it easy.
