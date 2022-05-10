Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rajasthan police files FIR against 14 people, including Punjab policemen
chandigarh news

Rajasthan police files FIR against 14 people, including Punjab policemen

Several Punjab policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police, have been named in the FIR by Rajasthan police for allegedly kidnapping a 21-year-old youth from Kota
Rajasthan police files FIR against 14 people, including Punjab policemen
Rajasthan police files FIR against 14 people, including Punjab policemen
Published on May 10, 2022 01:00 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Hoshiarpur

: The Rajasthan police has lodged an FIR against 14 people, including several Punjab police personnel, for allegedly kidnapping a 21-year-old youth from Kota district in a drugs case.

According to a complaint filed by the Nirmal Singh, youth’s father, Harnoor Singh of Sawalpura in Boondi district was “abducted” by the Punjab police from a hotel in Kunhari in Kota district of Rajasthan on March 6 and taken to Hoshiarpur.

Kunhari police registered an FIR on May 6, against 14 people, including several Punjab police personnel that consists of a deputy superintendent of police and an inspector.

The FIR has been registered under sections 365 (abduction with an intention of wrongful confinement), 343 (wrongful confinement for three or more days), 115 (abetting commission of an offence), 167 (public servant framing an incorrect document), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and 59 of Narcotic Drugs and Substances Act.

Nirmal had approached the Punjab and Haryana high court against his son’s “abduction” by the Punjab police and some unknown persons from a hotel in Kunhari. According to him, the Punjab police has implicated him in a drugs case in Hoshiarpur.

Nirmal alleged that his son was abducted for ransom and framed in a narcotics case when denied money. The youth is learnt to be lodged in Gurdaspur jail.

However, the Hoshiarpur police had claimed to have arrested Harnoor with 10-kilogram opium on March 9 and registered a case in the Sadar police station. They claimed that the accused was intercepted near Bajwara in his i-20 car.

The youth’s father, however, produced evidence before the court to prove that his son was abducted by uniformed Punjab police men and some other persons from a hotel on March 6, where he had gone to attend a function, and taken to Hoshiarpur.

On April 28, the high court issued a notice of motion to the state of Punjab for July 14 and directed the trial court to adjourn the case beyond this date.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Brahma Kumari Prem Lata speaking at the event organised at Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya in Phase 7, Mohali, on Monday. (HT Photo)

    Brahma Kumaris hold conference on good governance in Mohali

    Phase 7, Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalya, on Monday organised a conference on empowerment of administrators for good governance and sustainable progress. Additional chief secretary of finance and taxation, KAP Sinha, Punjab was the chief guest. The event was also attended by senior bureaucrats and people associated with the Brahma Kumaris. Vinay Bublani, special secretary, home and justice, Punjab, said that it is very important to maintain balance and be kind.

  • Former Nawanshahr MLA Angad Singh Saini on Monday rejoined the Congress along with his supporters.

    Nawanshahr former MLA Angad Saini rejoins Cong

    Chandigarh: Former Nawanshahr MLA Angad Singh Saini on Monday rejoined the Congress along with his supporters. Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring went to the young former MLA's house in Nawanshahr and re-inducted him into the party. Punjab Congress working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu and state general secretary Capt Sandeep Sandhu were also present. Saini rebelled and jumped into the poll fray against the official Congress nominee, Satvir Singh Palli Jhikki.

  • Agreeing to the demand of the union, revenue minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa assured them that the government will change the investigation officer in patwari Didar Singh’s case, who has been booked by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau. The protesters then called off their strike. (HT File Photo)

    Revenue staff calls off strike after assurance by Brahm Shankar Jimpa

    Punjab revenue officials have called off their strike after meeting the revenue, rehabilitation and disaster management minister, Brahm Shankar Jimpa. The decision was taken during a meeting of the Revenue Patwar Union and Revenue Kanungo Association. Agreeing to the demand of the union, the minister assured them that the government will change the investigation officer in patwari Didar Singh's case, who has been booked by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau.

  • BJP national president JP Nadda along with Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and health minister Anil Vij during the inauguration of the Atal Cancer Care Centre in Ambala. (PTI)

    Nadda inaugurates state-of-the-art cancer care centre in Ambala

    National president of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Rajya Sabha MP Jagat Prakash Nadda, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and health minister Anil Vij inaugurated the Atal Care Cancer Centre in Ambala Cantonment on Monday. The tertiary cancer care centre is named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and has been established at a cost of 72 crore on the premises of the sub-divisional civil hospital on NH-444A.

  • Class 10 students discussing the question paper after the ICSE physics exam outside St Stephen’s School in Sector 45, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

    ICSE physics exam elicits mixed response from students in Chandigarh

    The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 physics exam which was held on Monday elicited mixed response from students in Chandigarh. Trijal Gupta, a student of St Stephen's School, Sector 45, Chandigarh, said, “The question paper was of the same difficulty level as the pre-boards.” Nehal and Naina said they found the exam tricky, but doable. Meanwhile, students who took the Indian School Certificate Class 12 mathematics exam found it easy.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out