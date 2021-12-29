Rajnath Singh dedicates projects to Himachal

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday dedicated 27 strategically important projects which include five bridges on the roads connecting the China border.

Singh virtually dedicated the strategic projects constructed by the army’s elite construction wing, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), from New Delhi. Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur virtually joined the defence minister from Shimla. The important projects that were thrown open on Tuesday also included two bridges in Kothi nullah on the main Manali Sarchu highway. The two bridges have been constructed at an estimated cost of nearly ₹60 lakh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BRO constructed the steel bridge at the commander nullah another bridge was constructed at Patsio on the Manali Sarchu road. The steel structure is 60 metre in length, while a 30-metre-long bridge has been constructed across the Kasang nullah in tribal Kinnaur district. The existing Bailey bridge was not capable to carry a heavy traffic load. “The construction of the bridge was challenging due to topography. The deep gorges made it more difficult. The work didn’t even stop during the pandemic. The bridge will further prove beneficial for the farmers,” said the official.

“The construction of the bridge will provide fast connectivity to the locals in Lahaul and Spiti district while it will facilitate army vehicles to carry heavy war equipment to the border areas,” said an official of the BRO.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“These bridges on the alternate route to Leh will prove to be of great help to our soldiers posted in Jammu and Kashmir and Leh. The local people would also get the benefit of these bridges and would further strengthen the socio-economic relations between the people of Lahaul-Spiti’s Keylong valley and Leh and Ladakh,” said Jai Ram Thakur, adding that moreover heavy military vehicles would pass through this route conveniently and local people would get the facility to transport their farm produce like apples, potatoes, peas, almonds and other crops to markets. This bridge would also contribute significantly to increasing the economy of Kinnaur district, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON