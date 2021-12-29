Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rajnath Singh dedicates projects to Himachal
chandigarh news

Rajnath Singh dedicates projects to Himachal

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday dedicated 27 strategically important projects which include five bridges on the roads connecting the China border. Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur virtually joined the defence minister from Shimla
Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday dedicated 27 strategically important projects which include five bridges on the roads connecting the China border. The important projects that were thrown open on Tuesday also included two bridges in Kothi nullah on the main Manali Sarchu highway in Himachal. (HT Photo)
Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday dedicated 27 strategically important projects which include five bridges on the roads connecting the China border. The important projects that were thrown open on Tuesday also included two bridges in Kothi nullah on the main Manali Sarchu highway in Himachal. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 29, 2021 01:59 AM IST
Copy Link
ByGaurav Bisht, Shimla

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday dedicated 27 strategically important projects which include five bridges on the roads connecting the China border.

Singh virtually dedicated the strategic projects constructed by the army’s elite construction wing, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), from New Delhi. Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur virtually joined the defence minister from Shimla. The important projects that were thrown open on Tuesday also included two bridges in Kothi nullah on the main Manali Sarchu highway. The two bridges have been constructed at an estimated cost of nearly 60 lakh.

The BRO constructed the steel bridge at the commander nullah another bridge was constructed at Patsio on the Manali Sarchu road. The steel structure is 60 metre in length, while a 30-metre-long bridge has been constructed across the Kasang nullah in tribal Kinnaur district. The existing Bailey bridge was not capable to carry a heavy traffic load. “The construction of the bridge was challenging due to topography. The deep gorges made it more difficult. The work didn’t even stop during the pandemic. The bridge will further prove beneficial for the farmers,” said the official.

“The construction of the bridge will provide fast connectivity to the locals in Lahaul and Spiti district while it will facilitate army vehicles to carry heavy war equipment to the border areas,” said an official of the BRO.

“These bridges on the alternate route to Leh will prove to be of great help to our soldiers posted in Jammu and Kashmir and Leh. The local people would also get the benefit of these bridges and would further strengthen the socio-economic relations between the people of Lahaul-Spiti’s Keylong valley and Leh and Ladakh,” said Jai Ram Thakur, adding that moreover heavy military vehicles would pass through this route conveniently and local people would get the facility to transport their farm produce like apples, potatoes, peas, almonds and other crops to markets. This bridge would also contribute significantly to increasing the economy of Kinnaur district, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Gaurav Bisht

    Gaurav Bisht heads Hindustan Times’ Himachal bureau. He covers politics in the hill state and other issues concerning the masses.

Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out