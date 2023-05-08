First Indian Air Force Heritage Centre takes flight in Chandigarh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the first-of-its-kind Indian Air Force (IAF) Heritage Centre in Chandigarh on Monday.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit at the inauguration of the first Indian Air Force Heritage Centre in Sector 18, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The centre, spread over 17,000 square feet on Madhya Marg in Sector 18, depicts the IAF’s role in various wars, including in 1965, 1971 and the Kargil War, and the Balakot air strike through murals and memorabilia.

Its exhibits will be a source of inspiration for future generations and it will showcase the indomitable spirit of the Indian Air Force, officials said.

The centre has eight attractions, including aircraft models and weapon displays. The biggest attraction is a flight simulator. Informative exhibits on aero engines, aircraft, kiosks and machines/fixtures, films on achievements and personalities, and guides have been set up. A souvenir shop is also part of the museum.

The heritage centre has been set up under a memorandum of understanding between the Union Territory administration and the IAF signed last year. It will be maintained by the UT administration, while the weapons and equipment have been put up by the IAF.

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit, who was the guest of honour, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher were present on the occasion.

The IAF chief had visited the Indian Air Force Heritage Centre last month to review its progress.

Rajnath Singh also inaugurated Chandigarh Police’s CenCOPS, the Centre for Cyber Operations and Security, at the Government Press building.

