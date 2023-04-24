Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh admn to spend 6.25 lakh to doll up IAF centre for May 8 launch

Chandigarh admn to spend 6.25 lakh to doll up IAF centre for May 8 launch

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 24, 2023 12:43 AM IST

As per the tender document, ₹3.5 lakh have been earmarked for setting up marigold strings and another ₹1.95 lakh for green leaf strings ahead of the IAF centre’s inauguration

With Union defence minister Rajnath Singh set to inaugurate the country’s first Indian Air Force heritage centre, which has come up at the Government Press building in Sector 18, on May 8, the UT administration is planning to spend 6.25 lakh on decorations alone.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the IAF heritage centre in Sector 18, Chandigarh, on May 8. (HT Photo)
As per the tender document, 3.5 lakh have been earmarked for setting up marigold strings and another 1.95 lakh for green leaf strings.

UT will also spend around 50,000 on wall bouquets. Apart from this, six-inch pots with gerbera flowers, costing around 30,000, and 10 large hand bouquets, costing around 12,000, will also be purchased.

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit will be the guest of honour. Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Choudhari will be hosting the function along with the UT administration.

The heritage centre has eight attractions in total, including aircraft models and weapon displays. The biggest attraction, however, is its very own flight simulator. In addition, informative exhibits, including aero engines, aircraft, kiosks and other air force artefacts, machines/fixtures, films on achievements and personalities, and guides have also been set up. A souvenir shop is also part of the museum.

The centre will be maintained by the UT administration, while the weapons and other equipment have been set up by the air force.

