Rajouri deaths: No new case for past 10 days, 11 patients recovered fully, says GMC official

All the 11 patients hospitalised in Government Medical College (GMC) at Rajouri with symptoms of “mysterious” illness have recovered fully and will be discharged in the next couple of days, said officials adding that no new case has been recorded from past ten days. Around 350 villagers are still being kept at government nursing home, and higher secondary school in Rajouri where they are being provided food and water under government surveillance. (PTI)

The “mysterious” illness, claimed 16 lives, including 13 children, since December 7 last year in Badhaal village of Rajouri district. A woman had died of pregnancy related complications taking the toll to 17 so far.

Dr AS Bhatia, principal of the GMC, Rajouri said, “Situation is fully under control at Badhaal village as there has been no new case for the past 10 days. Further, 11 patients at GMC Rajouri have also recovered fully and we are planning to discharge them in the next couple of days.”

“Though there is no conclusive report with us yet and we still don’t know exact nature of poison that caused deaths, but we have been able to cure those afflicted with atropine and put a check on further deaths. The experiment was based on statistical data of patients with us,” said Dr Bhatia.

“With atropine, we also gave PAM salt to some patients and they survived. All the 13 patients— nine with us at GMC Rajouri, three sisters at Jammu and a youth at PGIMER Chandigarh recovered with antidote of atropine,” he said.

“While atropine worked, at the same time there were no clear signs of organophosphorous group of toxins among the patients. There may be mixture of poisons that caused deaths, may be plant poison,” he said.

He informed that the teams of experts from PGIMER, Chandigarh, and AIIMS Delhi, that visited the affected village will help and augment the investigations of national institutes with their respective findings.

“AIIMS Delhi team headed by its director returned today while PGI team left a day before. Now, it is for the toxicology labs of the country to see which poison caused deaths and also see if there was a mix of poisons including plant poison because I strongly suspect that along with organophosphorous the villagers might have consumed plant poison like Guchhi (morchella) from forests,” he said.

Dr Bhatia informed that during their visit, the two teams from AIIMS Delhi and PGIMER Chandigarh interacted with patients and recorded their clinical history for clues.

“The AIIMS Delhi team met families of Mohammad Fazal, Mohammad Aslam, Mohammad Rafiq and Nizammuddin. They collected samples of their blood, nails and hair,” he said.

BJP questions SIT’s progress in Rajouri deaths’ probe

Senior BJP leader and party spokesperson Tahir Choudhary on Monday expressed concern over the lack of progress by Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the probe into the Rajouri deaths.

He emphasised that the public is eager to know the status of the investigation. “It has been weeks since the SIT was formed, but there is no clarity on what caused these tragic deaths. The people of Rajouri demand transparency and immediate results,” he said.

He stressed that local authorities must accelerate their efforts to uncover the truth and ensure justice for the victims’ families.

Additionally, he raised serious concerns over the rising crime rate in Jammu, citing recent incidents, including a broad daylight robbery in Greater Kailash and a murder at Jewel Chowk. “The increasing incidents of crime, including broad daylight robberies and murders, show a worrying trend. The administration and law enforcement agencies must act swiftly to ensure the safety of the people,” he asserted.