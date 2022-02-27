Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa seeks help for 174 students stuck in Kyiv

Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct the officials of the Indian Embassy to provide aid to 174 students stranded in Kyiv, the capital of war-torn Ukraine.

In a tweet, Bajwa said he has received desperate calls for help from the students who have taken shelter in a school right next to the Indian embassy in Kyiv. “They are in need of food and to be evacuated from the city immediately…Yet they have received no aid from our Embassy there. The Ambassador has unfortunately not responded to my desperate calls since Thursday,” the Congress leader posted.