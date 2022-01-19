Rakesh Pathania launches Himachal’s new sports policy; aims at developing infrastructure

Youth services and sports minister Rakesh Pathania on Tuesday formally launched the Himachal Pradesh Swarnim Jyanati Sports Policy-2021 which he said was aimed at promoting sports at the grass-roots level, creating world-class infrastructure and producing international players.

Releasing the policy during a press conference at Dharamshala, Pathania said the need to review the existing policy and formulate a comprehensive policy was realised for a long.

Given the limited access to sports/physical education opportunities in far-flung areas due to geographical constraints and low level of participation, particularly of girls, in sports activities at home, schools, colleges and workplaces the need for a new policy was felt.

He said the sports facilities in the educational institutions were also inadequate while the need to revamp the role of sports associations was also felt. Besides, a scientific support system was also needed for high-performing athletes.

The minister said that in the new sports policy, government, departments of education, panchayati raj rural and urban development, tourism, forests, and various sports associations, youth clubs and community have been made the stakeholders.

“The new sports policy intends to develop the sports infrastructure by way of convergence of various department and active participation of voluntary organisations at panchayat and cluster level,” he said.

“The youth services and sports department will focus on district sports complexes, super-specialty complexes besides grass-root level collaborations,” he said.

He said the new policy is also aimed at making Himachal a training destination by creating high-altitude training infrastructure in collaboration with the Government of India and the state forests department.

The new policy, Pathania said, also lays emphasis on winter sports, adventure sports and water sports infrastructure to reap geographical dividend in tourism sector and discipline-specific competitive sports. Apart from it, focus would be on the development of super-specialty sports facilities.

“A state sports institute will be set up to coordinate sports training, officer certificate courses and seminars for capacity-building of the manpower,” he said.

Sports prioritisation

The sports minister said that there will be categorisation of sports discipline for optimum utilisation of resources and better results.

“Indigenous sports, adventure sports and state-specific popular sports will be promoted to reap the dividends of inherent talent and strengths,” said Pathania.

The role of state sports associations has been well defined with provisions for framing detailed guidelines and extension of government support and sports clubs will be vigorously promoted.

Aggressive talent hunt

Sports tournaments will be organised at the grass-root level to carry out an aggressive talent hunt. The education department will identify the budding high-performing sportspersons and they will be groomed by the sports department,” he said, adding that emphasis would be on Fit India and gender-specific tournaments.

“There will be integration of sports with education through the action-based approach on curriculum participation of every student in a time-bound sports activities and inclusion of yoga and physical education at primary level,” he said.

Pathania said to encourage the youth to opt for sports as a career, the new policy also has the provision of Class-I and Class-II appointments under 3% quota in employment will be made in all departments.

Besides, the cash incentive for medal winners in various international sports events and new categories of international sports tournaments have been included in this list.