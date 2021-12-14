Ram Rahim moves HC, wants CBI to probe Punjab sacrilege cases

Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on Monday approached the Punjab and Haryana high court, demanding that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) be asked to continue with the probe into sacrilege FIRs of 2015.

The matter was taken up by the bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh, which deferred the hearing for December 21.

The plea demands quashing of Punjab government notification of September 6, 2018, wide which the consent given to the CBI to investigate three FIRs of sacrilege cases has been withdrawn. It further wants directions that the CBI be tasked with continuing the probe into these FIRs from where it was left. It also demands that probe by the special investigation team (SIT) of Punjab Police be stayed.

Ram Rahim is currently lodged in a Rohtak jail following his conviction in two rape cases and two murder cases, all dating back to 2002. He was questioned by the Punjab Police on November 8 in its probe into sacrilege cases. Recently, many other Dera functionaries have also been quizzed by the SIT. According to the Punjab Police, the dera head has emerged as the main conspirator.

As per the Dera head, the statement which is being cited as basis for launching this probe against him was obtained in July 2020, but “now suddenly”, the SIT had swung into action.

The SIT probe is for the sole purpose of “implicating” the petitioner and members of Dera Sacha Sauda and gain electoral benefit, the plea claims, adding that he is not in any manner demanding closure of the probe but only fair and impartial probe, which is “devoid of mala fide, malice and ulterior motives as a result of any political vendetta or political colours so as to punish the culprits for this criminal act”.

The plea says Vidhan Sabha has no power to enter into working of executive and resolution of August 2018 on withdrawal of cases from CBI is hit by separation of powers between legislators and executive.

