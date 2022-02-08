Ram Rahim not a hardcore prisoner: Haryana govt

The head of Sirsa-based sect Dera Sacha Sauda, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is convicted in three different cases – raping his disciples, murdering a journalist Ram Chander Chattarpati and his disciple, Ranjit Singh – was on Monday granted a three-week furlough after the Haryana government concluded that he does not fall in the category of hardcore prisoners.

Hardcore prisoners defined in Haryana Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act are subjected to severe restrictions in terms of grant of temporary release and are allowed only 48 to 96 hours of temporary release under an armed police escort for attending marriage or in the event of death of close family members. As per the Act, hardcore prisoners are those who, among several other crimes, are convicted for “serial killing, that is murder under Section 302 of the IPC in two or more cases in different first information reports.”

The state government took legal opinion from the advocate general after the Dera head who is serving a 20-year sentence since 2017 for raping his disciples moved an application for grant of temporary release or furlough through the jail superintendent of Rohtak’s Sunaria prison. He has been awarded life terms in the two murder cases though his sentence will start after he completes his 20-year sentence.

The legal opinion on whether the Dera chief would fall into the category of hardcore prisoners was sought at the insistence of the jail authorities.

Haryana advocate general, BR Mahajan, on being asked, said that Gurmeet Ram Rahim does not fall in the category of hardcore prisoners as per the 2013 amendment in the Haryana Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act. “He has been convicted for criminal conspiracy under Section 120B read with Section 302 of the IPC in both murder cases. Section 302 in his convictions determines the quantum of punishment only,’ the advocate general said.

