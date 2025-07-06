Ramban jal shakti engineer missing, search on

An official of the jal shakti department, Parvaiz Ahmed Wani, 48, has been missing since Friday, officials said. Wani is an assistant executive engineer (AEE) in the department’s Gool and Ramsoo sub-divisions. His car was found along the Ramban-Maitra road near the Julla bridge over the Chenab river, raising concerns about his safety. Parvaiz Ahmed Wani’s car has been found but there was no suicide note, say police.

Ramban SSP Kulbir Singh said, “There is no clue so far about the missing official but our search is still on.” The SSP further said, “Though no suicide note was found from his car, we have come to know that he was depressed. We have sought cooperation from his family to reach the final conclusion.”

Local authorities suspect that Wani may have accidentally fallen into the swollen Chenab river. A joint search operation was launched by the police, the Quick Response Team (QRT) and local residents. Wani’s car was first noticed around 10.30 am near the lower Maitra junction.

Parvaiz Ahmad Wani, a resident of Alinbass, was residing in Maitra in Ramban.