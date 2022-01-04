Randhawa has no right to interfere in Panthic affairs: SGPC chief

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Tuesday hit back at Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa over his letter to Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh.

Randhawa, in the letter written on Monday, had taken strong exception to the jathedar’s call to strengthen the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) at an event held in the Golden Temple last week. The Congress leader had also appealed to the jathedar to instead act against the Badals for their alleged “anti-Panthic” activities.

“Randhawa has no right to interfere in the Panthic affairs because his party Congress had unseemly attempted to end Sikh Qaum (community) by committing genocide of Sikhs in 1984,” Dhami said in a statement.

Telling the Congress leader to “first look under his own cot”, the SGPC chief said: “This sacrilege committed by Congress has become a forever mark on Sikh psyche and the coming generations will never forget this too.”

Dhami said the Akal Takht Sahib is supreme and the dignity of its honourable jathedar is very high. “But these Congress leaders are on the path of undermining the traditions of Akal Takht Sahib. Their aim is to create confusion between the Qaum. An example of this is the appearance of these leaders while standing on the road in front of self-proclaimed jathedars in the recent past. These people are doing such practises, only with the intention of weakening the Panth,” said Dhami.

Giani Harpreet Singh during the Sunday event had said the Sikh community would not tolerate any interference in its religious affairs and urged it to strengthen the Akal Takht and the SGPC. “The SAD will get stronger automatically,” the jathedar had said.