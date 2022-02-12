Random Forays | Lata Mangeshkar: A river that will flow forever

Rivers meander, they flow, they ebb and they rise again. Lata Mangeshkar’s life was like a beauteous river that mesmerised us all. Her existence was akin to a gushing, surging, artistic mass of musical water, pure and ethereal, that took her listeners to the highest states of nirvana and beyond.

Lata’s life was like a sonorously sung song. From sheer anonymity to the sort of pinnacle that only the greatest – Mohammed Ali, Pele or Picasso – could conquer, Lata was peerless, matchless and measureless in her art. And Lata’s voice was not the only magical attribute that she possessed. It was also the unique, unparalleled pursuit of excellence that accompanied her in her playback performances, day in and day out, for decades.

Anyone who heard her lilting, uplifting, mellifluous songs such as ‘Ajeeb dastan hai yeh’, ‘Aaj phir jeene ki tamanna hai, ‘Lag jaa gale’, ‘Ae dil-e-nadaan’, ‘Aap ki nazron ne samjha’, ‘Tere bina zindagi se koi’ and ‘Bahon mein chale aao’ could not stop themselves from humming them, loving them and even living them. Her music composers and lyricists too were undoubtedly ecstatic that their beloved Lata ji was to sing the songs that they would so painstakingly conjure up.

The result was melodious and mellifluous, it was mesmeric and memorable. Each of her songs, almost each one, was a work of art that brought out the best, not only in her, but also in us, the moment we would tune in. My own mood would scale a much higher level the moment I would switch on the radio, or in later years, YouTube, to allow Lata ji to accompany me in whatever I was doing. Her voice would never jar or disturb any act or activity. It would simply make one’s heart sing along, at times with deep attention to each nuance, and at other times without even noticing that she was weaving her tapestry around one’s very being.

My mother, Rama, was her greatest follower and would sing some of her bhajans such as “Jyoti kalash chhalke’ quite beautifully when we were in school. Our whole family – grandparents, parents, uncles, aunts, my wife and I, my sisters, my daughters – and most of our friends have loved Lata’s songs to such levels of adoration that she became, and will remain, an intrinsic part of our very beings.

And now that she is gone from the physical plane of this earth, that is what she will remain to millions. A wholesome, creative and ever blossoming part of their existence. Anyone who has ever heard a show called ‘Meri Saheli’ on All India Radio, and I often used to tune in for the songs on my car radio, would not have missed the enthusiasm that each lady of our vast land would exude in her praise for Lata’s songs. That is what she meant for India, and that is what she will continue to do for each Indian – uplift him or her to another plane.

Asha Bhosle, like her even more accomplished sister, has been a singer of eminence and class, and would probably have been the one we loved madly, had her sister never been born. But life never goes according to plan, and Lata became the greatest singer of her time, only to be closely followed by the supremely talented Asha ji, whose own songs are the stuff of legends.

Yet, the legacy of Lata Mangeshkar, like all the true greats, lay in her humility and calmness. Not one to be bloated by the gloaters, she remained forever grounded, despite the dizzying Everest-like heights she scaled.

International borders were no obstacle for her brilliance, either. French, American, Pakistani and even Chinese stalwarts have paid tribute to her on her passing, and some have even sung her songs in tribute. The permanence of her excellence has shone through gloriously upon the years of our lives, and will continue to do so. The river of Lata’s loveliest songs has found everlasting peace in the oceanic love of her fans.

