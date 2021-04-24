Random forays: Laughter is still the best medicine

A few decades ago, spiritual thinker Dada Vaswani propounded his ‘therapy of laughter’, but few people took him seriously! The theory that even critically ill patients could benefit by healthy doses of laughter was pooh-poohed by most experts. The jury is still out on this one, though thousands of patients have recovered to the prime of health after having risen from the ashes, as it were, with focused treatment of the holistic kind, which includes medical treatment along with therapies like Vaswani’s.

Several leading doctors often vouch for the veracity of meditation, prayer, faith, cheerfulness and laughter, as holistic methods of healing which can supplement modern day scientific methodologies. Patients of the still dreaded disease, cancer, have also shown remarkable results when their minds have been convinced of the need for positive thinking and cheerfulness. I personally know of a couple of patients of advanced carcinoma who have miraculously recovered beyond the expectations of doctors by sheer dint of their never say die spirit.

The currently raging tsunamic surge of pandemic numbers is looming large upon us and it may seem preposterous to prescribe laughter as a balm for any sort of healing. Seriously ill patients afflicted by the venomous virus require hospitalisation, oxygen and medication. However, those with few or no symptoms, and those who are hale but nervous to bits at the prospect of falling sick, need such therapies more than ever before.

Reader’s Digest, the venerable family publication, first appeared in 1922 and regularly carried a couple of pages of lighter anecdotes, under the title, Laughter- The Best Medicine. While growing up, I would flip the pages quickly to devour that section, as also ‘Humour in Uniform’ and “Life’s like That!’ which were an integral part of a periodical that has been a favourite of many generations.

Life is full of interactions between human beings. The lighter and peppier conversations which ignore “doomsday cometh” sorts of suggestions, is a truly healthy conversation. Imagine the mood of a household which has not smiled all day long without any valid reason. The collective sullenness that society is experiencing these days due to the sheer burden of the news floating around them, is best combated by being sensible and staying safe, but also by focusing on just the opposite.

Watching gruesome murder mysteries on Netflix won’t help (unless one is utterly impervious to such deleterious influences!). A deliberate effort will have to be made to pull oneself away from all form of despair and gloom. Comedies and lighthearted shows are just what the busy doctor would order in this scenario. Family games and musical evenings must become the norm rather than the exception for those who do not have convalescing patients to nurse at home.

A Jewish proverb happily goes like this: “As soap is to the body, so laughter is to the soul.” And we all know how important soap is these days! Everyone does not have the knack of making others laugh, of course. A write up that once appeared in the Reader’s Digest, dealt with types of joke tellers. There are those who keep forgetting their own jokes, and get muddled up, midway. There are also those who relate brilliant jokes without bringing even a smile to anyone’s face, since their punchline lacks the much-needed punch. But the ones who take the cake are those who keep on laughing while enunciating a joke, leading to general mirth for the wrong reasons! A WhatsApp forward wins my award for the most innovative and telling comment on our shaky times. It carries a group picture of some elderly persons, and advises all friends to stay safe so that they can collectively pose for similar ‘80-plus pics’ one day! The joke industry of India is in hyper mode these days, with several jokes not even worthy of mention. Yet, one would any day prefer to subscribe to it than to the messengers of gloom.

‘Trouble knocked at the door, but on hearing laughter, it hurried away!’ said Benjamin Franklin once. But author Mary Pettibone Poole has this last laugh on the subject: “He who laughs, lasts!”

