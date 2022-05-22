Random forays: Rebranding age-old words as new-age fads
This era is all about breaking the mould, shattering glass ceilings and disrupting norms. Rebels, mavericks, innovators with no patience for tradition and propriety are being hailed as the heroes of our times. New-age words and terminologies are following suit and jumping way out of the box.
The word ‘disruptive’ has itself become a fad, albeit in a different avatar. Being of disruptive nature used to be considered as bad behaviour or against societal mores. However, these days the term is used to denote unqualified success and path-breaking achievement. Conferences often have sessions titled ‘disrupting the landscape’ or some such thing. Persons of disruptive nature are considered to be champions of a new technology or innovation.
‘Procrastination’ is another veteran word from the English language that has become a favourite with faddists. Many youngsters insist that they suffer from indecisive tendencies. They constantly seek remedies and counselling for ridding their minds of the ‘procrastination’ menace. Not only is the phenomenon common nowadays, the usage of the difficult sounding word has gone up by leaps and bounds.
‘Mostly’ is another common word that is being used uncommonly. Most youngsters use it to indicate that they will ‘most probably’ do a certain thing instead of the original meaning which means doing something more often than not. For instance, one may be told: “Mostly, I will be in Delhi on Sunday’. Almost all younger people use ‘mostly’ interchangeably with the likelihood of something happening. ‘Mostly, India will win tonight!’ they will say.
The word ‘killing’ has also taken on other connotations. Far from being utilised only for the dreaded act of ending someone’s life, it is now being used in rather namby-pamby circumstances. ‘You killed it, bro!’ basically means that a friend has spoken well on stage, aced an exam or even dazzled damsels with a rousing solo-dance . A ‘killer’ smile or a ‘killer performance’ make similar use of the K-word.
‘Savage’ is usually associated with someone uncouth and uncivilized but teeny bops use it to describe something that really impresses them (which in itself is rare!). ‘She is really savage’ will thus mean that the lady in question is actually top of the pops!
To ‘do’ something was considered an act associated with getting things ‘done’ but now one can ‘do’ Shimla or Manali or even a Barista, which basically means visit these places. It could also mean eat something or play something. ‘We can do Chinese food tonight!’ for instance.
The rather sick word, ‘sick’, has actually become a compliment for our Gen Z. ‘This is sick’ could mean that something is amazing, instead of the other way round! I guess the facial expression of the one mouthing the key word will be a giveaway for what he or she actually means.
To ‘chill’ has been an expression used for a long period of time and its meaning is by now self-explanatory. But in earlier times one might have said that one is seeking relaxation, calmness, or even slumber instead of putting one’s intentions as ‘I think I’ll just chill for a while...’
These are, of course, only some instances of the liberty which modern humans possess to change the game, which is in almost an insignia of current times. Nobody can possibly keep up with all the subtleties that languages keep adopting.
While the meanings of newly coined words such as ‘chillax’ and ‘staycation’ are self-evident, what matters at times is the knack of knowing in which sense a traditional word is being used. The age or work profile of the individual concerned might well be a giveaway in such cases. Trendy pros will use a lot of new jargon or new-age meanings while traditional seniors will stick to usual usages. A discerning mind will be needed of course, as well as awareness of changed paradigms!
When subtle nuances of meanings have been replaced by gross opposites or unconnected connotations, the only way in which one can stay ‘with it’ these days is by staying sharp!
vivek.atray@gmail.com
-
Chandigarh | Man gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment for drug trafficking
Observing that drug trafficking instances are increasing at alarming rates, a special court awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment to a man who was held with 2.5kg opium in 2013. As per the prosecution, on March 6, 2017, the Narcotics Control Bureau had got a tip-off that the accused was coming to Chandigarh from Ambala in a Haryana Roadways Bus.
-
Pet dog registrations: In Panchkula, it’s all bark and no bite
Despite announcing multiple challan drives, the Panchkula Municipal Corporation has been going soft on people not registering their dogs. The registration fee per dog is ₹500 and another ₹300 has to be paid annually for renewal. Under the Panchkula Registration of Pet Dogs Bylaws, 2010, it is mandatory for dog owners to register their pets. Its plan was to constitute teams to survey registration status of pet dogs and fine people with unregistered pets.
-
Come June 1, non-registration of pet dogs in Mohali to invite ₹1,000 fine
Over six months after launching pet dog registrations last year, the Mohali Municipal Corporation has decided to challan pet dog owners who have still not come forward for registration from June 1. While there are an estimated 20,000 pet dogs in the city, only 78 people have gotten them registered since the process began on November 16, 2021. These need to be submitted with the registration form at: http://petlicense.punjab.gov.in:8080/pet-license/citizen-form.
-
Former Haryana CM Chautala convicted in disproportionate assets case
A special CBI court in New Delhi on Saturday held former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, 87, guilty of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income in a 16-year-old case. In the present case, special CBI judge Vikas Dhull in a judgment announced in the open court stated that Chautala is convicted for the offence under Section 13(1) (e) read with 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, 1988.
-
Special drive launched: 2 liquor smuggling bids foiled in Punjab
A special operations group of the excise department and Punjab Police foiled two attempts to smuggle liquor into Punjab from Chandigarh over the last two days, officials said on Saturday. In the first case, Sukhdev Singh of Koom Kalan village, was arrested with 115 liquor cases, comprising 1,380 bottles, meant for sale only in Chandigarh near Khamanon.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics