Random Forays | Resilient underdogs have potential to emerge as top dog

When society writes someone off as a has-been, or pooh-poohs an underachiever as a total failure, most targets of such mocking tend to collapse mentally. They find it really difficult to emerge from the feeling of having been declared to be no good. Human beings are victims of their own mindsets after all. Fears, worries, insecurities, anxieties, they all plague us and hound us when the chips are down, or even when they are not.

But whenever a rare underdog finds the resolve and resilience to prove everyone wrong, and by dint of sheer doggedness, comes through tough times to emerge victorious, he or she proves to the rest of us, that it can be done!

Kumar Kartikeya, the young cricketer who has now represented Mumbai Indians in a couple of matches in the Indian Players League, IPL, is one such shining light. He worked in a factory for a considerable period of time, and no doubt tried to hone his cricketing skills at the same time. The much publicised fact of him having tears in his eyes whenever lunch is served to him as part of his new role, because he hadn’t had lunch for year and used to survive on a ₹10 packet of biscuits, is only indicative of the pain and pangs of inadequacy that he must have gone through before ultimately scaling unlikely peaks. Mumbai Indians is probably the richest cricket team in the world and the opulence, which Kumar Kartikeya now discovers all around him these days, is of the starkest contrast to the days of his struggles.

Some young girls from tribal areas in Bengal and Jharkhand, like Mamta Hansda, have meanwhile made it to the short list for the Indian women’s soccer team. A few of them grew up in penury and their sporting prowess must have been all that much more difficult to acquire. Stories of similar attainments by girls who seemed to have no chance, have come to light from hockey and cricket too.

Individuals who grow up in sheer poverty yet break through to conquer all barriers deserve all the accolades that are showered upon them. In fact, those who have been brought up in luxury also find it difficult to prove themselves to be outstanding in any field. They are often burdened with unending expectations. If such a person’s parent has been a champion in his chosen field, success becomes even more elusive for the progeny. Rohan Gavaskar and Abhishek Bachchan are two examples of “underdogs by heredity” who broke through and attained reasonable success in their careers.

Yet, nothing and no one brings tears to the eyes of an audience more readily than an ‘oldie’ who comes back to life and wins all before him, despite the odds, with age clearly not on his side. The film, Jersey, which is now playing in cinema halls, presents a case in point. The cricketer played by Shahid Kapoor returns to top level cricket after a forced hiatus of ten long years and flays bowling attacks as if he had never left. A bit too far-fetched perhaps, but the resurgence of someone who has been written off, and even made fun of, is the stuff that brings out the goose pimples.

The film ’83, portrays India’s seemingly non-existent chances of lifting the world cup and ultimately the famous triumph of a bunch of no-hopers led by the indefatigable Kapil Dev. The stuff of fantasies, not even dreams, that sort of triumph is.

Ritu Singhal, a Chandigarh-based popular motivator and CEO, has also proved through her leadership skills that a human being can bounce back in life, despite the odds. She lost her husband a long time ago, and was left stranded with a monumental debt which she somehow surmounted and today leads one of the most successful industrial ventures of the region.

The fact remains that human beings usually underestimate their own inner strength. And if they were only to enhance the levels of faith within, they would be able to surmount most obstacles. The underdog will forever remain my hero, in any field. He or she will make the heart swell like no one else can.

